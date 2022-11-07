Akoya Reports Record Revenue with 40% YoY Growth in the Third Quarter and Raises Full Year 2022 Revenue Guidance

/EIN News/ -- Q3 2022 revenue $18.9 million, 40% y/y growth

Raising FY 2022 revenue guidance range to $73-75 million

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022.

“Akoya continues to deliver strong financial performance with record growth this quarter and healthy system placement across the discovery, translational and clinical markets,” said Brian McKelligon, Chief Executive Officer, Akoya Biosciences. “Our industry leading portfolio and installed base, commercial execution, and success across multiple market segments, from discovery to clinical, are key drivers of our success.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $18.9 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $13.5 million in the prior year period; an increase of 40%.

Product revenue was $14.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $10.9 million in the prior year period; an increase of 32%. Instrument revenue was $9.5 million, compared to $7.1 million; an increase of 34%. Reagent revenue was $4.7 million, compared to $3.4 million; an increase of 38%.

Services and other revenue totaled $4.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $2.6 million in the prior year period; an increase of 69%.

Gross profit was $10.9 million and gross profit margin was 58% in the third quarter of 2022.

55 instruments were sold in the third quarter of 2022; 17 PhenoCyclers, 38 PhenoImagers (which includes Fusion, HT and Mantra); compared to 33 instruments sold in the prior year period (16 PhenoCyclers, 17 PhenoImagers); an increase of 67%.

Instrument installed base of 863 as of September 30, 2022; 229 PhenoCyclers, 634 PhenoImagers.

Combined-unit PhenoCycler-Fusion installed base of 72 as of September 30, 2022.

$82 million of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of September 30, 2022.

YTD 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $53.6 million YTD as of September 30, 2022 compared to $38.8 million in the prior year period; an increase of 38%.

Product revenue was $41.9 million YTD as of September 30, 2022, compared to $31.6 million in the prior year period; an increase of 33%.

Services and other revenue totaled $11.7 million YTD as of September 30, 2022, compared to $7.2 million in the prior year period; an increase of 63%.

Gross profit was $31.3 million and gross profit margin was 58% YTD as of September 30, 2022.

166 instruments were sold YTD as of September 30, 2022; 47 PhenoCyclers, 119 PhenoImagers (which includes Fusion, HT and Mantra), compared to 101 instruments sold in the prior year period; an increase of 64%.



Third Quarter 2022 Business Highlights

As of September 30, 2022, there have been 691 total publications featuring Akoya’s platforms; 81% growth from 382 total publications as of September 30, 2021.

At the upcoming Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) conference taking place in Boston, MA (November 8-12, 2022), Akoya will unveil the PhenoCode Signature Panels (previously referred to as universal protein chemistry) on the PhenoImager workflows; please see the accompanying PhenoCode Signature Panels press release for more details. At SITC, 6 key posters will be presented highlighting the development of PhenoCode Signature Panels and other novel phenotyping applications; Akoya will also be hosting a dinner symposium titled “Supercharging Spatial Signature Development.”

Akoya will be hosting our 2nd annual Spatial Day on December 15, 2022, for which registration details can be found here: Akoya’s 2nd Annual Spatial Day.

2022 Financial Outlook

The Company, based on its updated plans and initiatives, is raising its full year 2022 revenue guidance range to $73-75 million.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Akoya will host a conference call today, November 7 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results. Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online . A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company's website at https://investors.akoyabio.com/. The webcast will be archived on the website following the completion of the call for three months.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding our ability to market and sell our PhenoCycler and PhenoImager platforms and increase awareness of spatial biology technology, our research and development efforts and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The Company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research: PhenoCode™ Panels and PhenoCycler®, PhenoImager® Fusion and PhenoImager HT Instruments. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

AKOYA BIOSCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands)

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,836 $ 113,079 Marketable securities 29,868 — Accounts receivable, net 8,680 9,444 Inventories, net 13,063 9,014 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,297 9,277 Total current assets 111,744 140,814 Property and equipment, net 10,492 7,487 Demo inventory, net 2,064 2,548 Intangible assets, net 20,442 21,150 Goodwill 18,262 18,262 Operating lease right of use assets, net 11,307 — Financing lease right of use assets, net 1,504 — Other non-current assets 642 646 Total assets $ 176,457 $ 190,907 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 22,209 $ 23,198 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,004 — Current portion of financing lease liabilities 593 — Deferred revenue 5,876 4,484 Total current liabilities 31,682 27,682 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,477 1,330 Long-term debt, net 52,714 32,471 Contingent consideration liability, net of current portion 5,956 7,850 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 8,723 — Financing lease liabilities, net of current portion 692 — Other long-term liabilities 125 223 Total liabilities 101,369 69,556 Total stockholders' equity 75,088 121,351 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 176,457 $ 190,907

AKOYA BIOSCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)