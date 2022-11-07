Submit Release
Uniti Group Inc. to Participate at Nareit’s REITworld 2022 Annual Conference

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Paul Bullington, and Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, Bill DiTullio, are scheduled to participate at Nareit’s REITworld 2022 Annual Conference on November 16, 2022 in San Francisco, CA.

Any written materials relating to the Company’s meetings with investors will be made available on Uniti’s website at www.uniti.com under the Investors tab, starting at 9:00AM ET on November 16, 2022.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2022, Uniti owns approximately 134,000 fiber route miles, 8.0 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
paul.bullington@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
bill.ditullio@uniti.com


Primary Logo

