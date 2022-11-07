Submit Release
Aziyo Biologics to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 14, 2022

/EIN News/ -- SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZYO), a regenerative medicine company with a portfolio of commercial therapies, today announced that it will release third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Monday, November 14, 2022. Members of the Company’s management team will host a conference call and webcast with accompanying slides starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed using the following information:

Webcast: Click here
U.S. Investors: 866-682-6100
International Investors: 862-298-0702
Conference ID: 13734285

Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Aziyo website at https://investors.aziyo.com/.

About Aziyo Biologics
Aziyo Biologics is a regenerative medicine company with a commercial portfolio of differentiated products focused on improving outcomes in patients undergoing a range of surgical procedures, primarily for implantable medical devices. Since its founding in 2015, the Company has created a portfolio of commercial-stage products used in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and reconstructive specialties. For more information, visit www.Aziyo.com.

Investors:
Matt Ferguson
Aziyo Biologics, Inc.
investors@aziyo.com 

Media:
Courtney Guyer
Aziyo Biologics, Inc.
PR@aziyo.com 


