Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,370 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 291,137 in the last 365 days.

Akoya Biosciences Launches PhenoCode Signature Panels to Accelerate Development of Predictive Biomarkers for Cancer Immunotherapy

/EIN News/ -- Each panel focuses on distinct areas of tumor biology and response to therapy which are of greatest interest to translational and clinical researchers

Simplifies biomarker assay development and validation

Creates end-to-end spatial phenotyping workflow when integrated with the PhenoImager platforms

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc., (Nasdaq: AKYA), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced the launch of PhenoCode™ Signature Panels for high-throughput spatial biomarker discovery and validation on the PhenoImager® platforms. Each of the customizable multiplex panels includes key markers for phenotyping the tumor microenvironment (TME) and immune status. When combined with the high-speed and robust imaging of the PhenoImager platforms, a rapid, quantitative, end-to-end spatial phenotyping workflow is enabled. The workflow accelerates development and validation of predictive signatures and prognostic biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Poster presentations and a symposium describing the application of PhenoCode Signature Panels will be offered at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting, being held in Boston, Massachusetts, November 8-12, 2022.

Akoya’s symposium, titled ‘Supercharging Spatial Signature Development’, will be held on November 10 from 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm ET in BCEC 156 at the Boston Convention Center. Speakers include:

  • Patrick Savickas PhD, Immunochemist, HistoWiz
  • Arutha Kulasinghe, PhD, Senior Research Fellow, University of Queensland
  • Oliver Braubach, PhD, Head of Applications, Akoya Biosciences

More details about Akoya’s SITC activities and poster presentations can be found here.

“The rapidly expanding immuno-oncology therapeutic and clinical trial landscape is necessitating the need for more predictive tissue-based biomarker solutions,” said Brian McKelligon, Chief Executive Officer of Akoya Biosciences. “The PhenoCode Signature Panels provide our translational and clinical partners with a ready-made and customizable solution to rapidly advance their biomarker programs.”

The PhenoCode Signature chemistry represents an important milestone in Akoya’s commitment to create a suite of platform solutions from discovery to diagnostics. As a powerful hybrid of Akoya’s legacy CODEX and Opal assays, the PhenoCode Signature Panels create a continuum of methodologies, enabling translational and clinical researchers to perform discovery on the PhenoCycler®-Fusion and validation on the PhenoImager platforms.

“Invicro is excited to partner with Akoya for early access to the new PhenoCode Signature Panels, which will simplify approaches to create rich, contextual biomarker data and help us accelerate the discovery and validation of immunotherapy biomarkers,” said Joseph Krueger, PhD, Vice President of Invicro’s Advanced Pathology Services. “What is particularly unique is that the panels deliver the efficiency of an off-the-shelf assay with the power of customization to enable rapid deployment of panels to follow the natural process of scientific exploration.” 

For more information about the PhenoCode Signature Panels, please visit akoyabio.com.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research: PhenoCode™ Panels and PhenoCycler®, PhenoImager® Fusion and PhenoImager HT Instruments. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

Investor Contact:
Priyam Shah
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
Akoya Biosciences
investors@akoyabio.com

Media Contact:
Christine Quern
617-650-8497
media@akoyabio.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ed171a8-8a10-4071-b28b-3d6c05c149e2


Primary Logo

Lung cancer FFPE samples phenotyped using the PhenoCode Signature Immuno-Contexture Panel

The tumor on the left is characterized as “cold” while the tumor on right is characterized as “hot”, exhibiting signs of inflammation with T Cell infiltration. (Red=Tumor, Cyan=Cytotoxic T Cell, Magenta=Macrophage, Yellow=Regulatory T Cell, Green=PD-L1, Orange=B Cells, Blue=Nuclear Stain)

You just read:

Akoya Biosciences Launches PhenoCode Signature Panels to Accelerate Development of Predictive Biomarkers for Cancer Immunotherapy

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.