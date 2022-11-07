Larimar Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology & Neurology Day

/EIN News/ -- BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (“Larimar”) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that company management will participate in a virtual fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings at the Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology & Neurology Day, which is taking place from November 14 – 15, 2022.



Details on the fireside chat can be found below.

Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022 Time: 9:00 – 9:25 AM ET Webcast link: https://guggenheim.metameetings.net/events/neuroimmunology22/sessions/43153-larimar-therapeutics-inc/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar’s lead compound, CTI-1601, is being developed as a potential treatment for Friedreich's ataxia. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit: https://larimartx.com.

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

(212) 915-2569

Company Contact:

Michael Celano

Chief Financial Officer

mcelano@larimartx.com

(484) 414-2715

