Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,368 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 291,133 in the last 365 days.

Larimar Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology & Neurology Day

/EIN News/ -- BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (“Larimar”) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that company management will participate in a virtual fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings at the Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology & Neurology Day, which is taking place from November 14 – 15, 2022.

Details on the fireside chat can be found below.

Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Time: 9:00 – 9:25 AM ET
Webcast link: https://guggenheim.metameetings.net/events/neuroimmunology22/sessions/43153-larimar-therapeutics-inc/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true
   

About Larimar Therapeutics
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar’s lead compound, CTI-1601, is being developed as a potential treatment for Friedreich's ataxia. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit: https://larimartx.com.

Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com
(212) 915-2569

Company Contact:
Michael Celano
Chief Financial Officer
mcelano@larimartx.com
(484) 414-2715


Primary Logo

You just read:

Larimar Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology & Neurology Day

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.