Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary Kwatra

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Secretary Kwatra discussed the wide range of issues on which the United States and India are working together as strategic partners, including our economic and security cooperation. The Deputy Secretary underscored the U.S. commitment to the people of Ukraine in the face of Russia’s illegal war of aggression. They also discussed ways to improve regional and multilateral coordination, including via the Quad partnership in the Indo-Pacific region. The two reaffirmed our shared commitment to democratic principles, regional security and prosperity, and strengthening people-to-people ties.

