Governor Newsom Announces Judicial Appointments 11.7.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his nomination of Daniel Bromberg to serve as an Associate Justice of the Sixth District Court of Appeal. The Governor also announced his appointment of nine Superior Court Judges, which include two in Alameda County; one in Los Angeles County; two in Orange County; one in Sacramento County; one in San Joaquin County; one in Solano County; and one in Sonoma County. Sixth District Court of Appeal

Daniel Bromberg, 58, of Santa Clara County, has been nominated to serve as an Associate Justice of the Sixth District Court of Appeal. Bromberg has been a Partner at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP since 2021. He served as a Deputy Legal Affairs Secretary in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom from 2019 to 2021. Bromberg was a Partner at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLC from 2005 to 2019 and was a Partner and Associate at Jones Day from 1994 to 2005. He was an Associate at Cahill, Gordon & Reindel LLP from 1992 to 1994. He served as a Law Clerk for the Honorable Raymond Randolph at the U.S. Court of Appeals, D.C. Circuit from 1991 to 1992 and for the Honorable Louis F. Oberdorfer at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia from 1990 to 1991. Bromberg earned a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Franklin D. Elia. This position requires confirmation by the Commission on Judicial Appointments, which consists of Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, Attorney General Rob Bonta and Senior Presiding Justice Mary J. Greenwood. Bromberg is a Democrat. The compensation for this position is $262,198. Alameda County Superior Court

Michael Bishay, 56, of Contra Costa County, has been appointed to serve in an interim appointment as a Judge in the Alameda County Superior Court. Bishay has served as a Commissioner at the Alameda County Superior Court since 2018. He served as a Commissioner and Supervising Judicial Officer of Family Law at the San Bernardino County Superior Court from 2014 to 2018 and was a Sole Practitioner from 2001 to 2014. Bishay earned a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School and a Master of Education degree from California State University, Northridge. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Yolanda Northridge. The Governor’s appointment allows him to immediately assume the position he was otherwise elected to begin in January 2023. Bishay is a Democrat.

Armando Pastran Jr., 43, of Alameda County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Alameda County Superior Court. Pastran has served as a Deputy District Attorney at the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office since 2006. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Santa Clara University School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Winifred Y. Smith. Pastran is a Democrat. Los Angeles County Superior Court

Christine Rodriguez Tyler, 46, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Rodriguez Tyler has served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office since 2004. Rodriguez Tyler earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Pepperdine University School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Paul T. Suzuki. Rodriguez Tyler is a Democrat. Orange County Superior Court

Israel Claustro, 47, of Orange County, has been appointed to serve in an interim appointment as a Judge in the Orange County Superior Court. Claustro has served as a Senior Deputy District Attorney and an Assistant Head of Court at the Orange County District Attorney’s Office since 2020, where he has served in several roles since 2002. He served as a Law Clerk at the Orange County District Attorney’s Office from 2001 to 2002. Claustro earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Western State College of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Nancy Zeltzer. The Governor’s appointment allows him to immediately assume the position he was otherwise elected to begin in January 2023. Claustro is a Democrat.

Erin Rowe, 50, of Orange County, has been appointed to serve in an interim appointment as a Judge in the Orange County Superior Court. Rowe has served as a Senior Deputy District Attorney and an Assistant Head of Court at the Orange County District Attorney’s Office since 2020, where she has served in several roles since 1996. Rowe earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Colorado Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Cheryl Leininger. The Governor’s appointment allows her to immediately assume the position she was otherwise elected to begin in January 2023. Rowe is a Democrat. Sacramento County Superior Court

Stephen Lau, 47, of Placer County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Sacramento County Superior Court. Lau has served as General Counsel at the Sacramento County Employees’ Retirement System since 2019. He served as Assistant General Counsel at the California Department of Business Oversight from 2014 to 2019. Lau held several roles at Mennemeier Glassman & Stroud LLP from 2003 to 2014, including Partner, Of Counsel and Associate. He served as a Law Clerk for the Honorable William B. Shubb at the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California from 2002 to 2003. Lau earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Russell L. Hom. Lau is a Democrat. San Joaquin County Superior Court

Jonathan Fattarsi, 49, of San Joaquin County, has been appointed to serve in an interim appointment as a Judge in the San Joaquin County Superior Court. Fattarsi has served as a Commissioner at the San Joaquin County Superior Court since 2019. He served as a Deputy Public Defender at the San Joaquin County Public Defender’s Office from 2006 to 2019 and was an Associate at Thayer, Harvey, Gregerson, Hedberg and Jackson from 2004 to 2005. Fattarsi earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Santa Barbara College of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Richard Giuliani. The Governor’s appointment allows him to immediately assume the position he was otherwise elected to begin in January 2023. Fattarsi is a Democrat. Solano County Superior Court

Amyra Cobb-Hampton, 42, of Alameda County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Solano County Superior Court. Cobb-Hampton has served as a Deputy Alternate Public Defender at the Solano County Alternate Public Defender’s Office since 2010. She was an Associate at Kapsack & Bair LLP from 2009 to 2010 and an Attorney at the Alameda County Criminal Court Appointed Attorneys Program in 2009. She was a Volunteer Attorney at the San Joaquin County Public Defender’s Office in 2009 and at the San Francisco County Public Defender’s Office in 2008. Cobb-Hampton earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Golden Gate University School of Law and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Golden Gate University School of Business. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Donna Stashyn. Cobb-Hampton is a Democrat. Sonoma County Superior Court