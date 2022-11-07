Media Advisory - Fisheries and Oceans Canada welcomes media to the Seal Summit

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard welcomes Indigenous partners, the commercial fishing industry, provincial governments and other stakeholders to discuss sustainable economic opportunities for Canadian seal products. Media are also invited to attend the following events at specific times:

1. Media are invited to film opening remarks at the Seal Summit. Media will also be given the opportunity to take footage of the room at this time.

Date: Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Time: 12:40 to 1:15 p.m. NST

Location: Delta Hotels St. John's Conference Centre

120 New Gower St.

St. John's, NL

A1C 6K4

2. Media are invited to an exhibitor showcase featuring a variety of seal products.

Date: Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Time: 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. NST

Location: Emera Innovation Exchange Conference Centre

100 Signal Hill Rd.

St. John's, NL

A1A 1B3

3. Media are invited to film closing remarks at the Seal Summit.

Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Time: 2:30 to 2:40 p.m. NST

Location: Delta Hotels St. John's Conference Centre

120 New Gower St.

St. John's, NL

A1C 6K4

4. Minister Murray will hold a media availability following the conclusion of the Seal Summit.

Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Time: 2:40 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. NST

Location: Delta Hotels St. John's Conference Centre

120 New Gower St.

St. John's, NL

A1C 6K4

Note: Media must register in advance with Fisheries and Oceans Canada by emailing MediaNL@dfo-mpo.gc.ca.

