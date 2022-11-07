Utility Locator Market Global Report 2022: Benefits of Utility Locator Systems Over Traditional Technologies/Methods Driving Adoption

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Utility Locator Market by Technique (Electromagnetic Field, GPR), Offering (Equipment and Services), Target (Metallic Utilities and Non-Metallic Utilities), Vertical (Oil & Gas, Electricity, Transportation) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The utility locator market is projected to grow from USD 833 million in 2022 to USD 1,109 million in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecasted period. Introduction of standards and ease in regulations pertaining to utility locators driving the utility locator adaption; while rising demand for real-time utility locating will likely create a huge opportunity for utility location service providers.

The market for utility locators using ground penetrating radar technique is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period

The ground penetrating radar (GPR) technique can non-destructively locate objects and is used to locate buried pipes, tanks, manholes, cables, and other related buried objects, which cannot be located with electromagnetic locating or other methods. The GPR can locate subsurface structures in materials like soil, rock, concrete, asphalt, wood and water.

The market for water and sewage verticals is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Digging without locating the underground high-pressure water mains and sewage lines may lead to injury as the jet of water from mains may include stones or other hard objects ejected from the pipe. Utility locating and mapping devices help in tracing of right damage spot, water and sewer utility networks for meeting water pressure requirements or reducing water-in-basement issues. GPR technique of utility locating can be used even on ice to help in locating water and sewage lines, and other objects. Thus, such various benefits of utility locator in water and sewage vertical is expected to create significant demand in coming years.

APAC to offer significant growth opportunities for the utility locator market between 2022 and 2027

The utility market in the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest growth of rate as the region is characterized by rapid infrastructure development initiatives and huge investment by the public and private sectors in residential, industrial, and commercial establishments. The market for utility locators in Asia pacific is expected to grow more in the water and sewage vertical.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the utility locator market space.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Concern for Safety and Protection of Underground Utilities

Benefits of Utility Locator Systems Over Traditional Technologies/Methods

Introduction of Standards and Ease in Regulations Pertaining to Utility Locators

Restraints

High Cost of Ownership and Maintenance of Utility Locators

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Real-Time Utility Locating

Growing Infrastructure Requires Maintenance Operations by Utility Locator System

Challenges

Lack of Expertise and Skillset

Differed Weather and Soil Conditions in Addition to Technological Limitations

