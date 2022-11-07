MODIFICATION - Change of time (November 9, 2022, 1:45 p.m.): Media advisory - Minister Pascale St‑Onge touring Abitibi-Témiscamingue

Please note that the media advisory published on November 7, 2022, has been modified. See the corrected version below.

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, will take the opportunity during her time in Abitibi-Témiscamingue on November 8 and 9, 2022, to meet with various economic development stakeholders and discuss the Quebec economy's green transition. She will also tour the business Squizz Distributions and the Val‑d'Or Native Friendship Centre and announce financial support.

Media representatives are invited to meet with the Minister and Squizz Distributions management and to participate with the Minister in a tour of the Val‑d'Or Native Friendship Centre.

Date:



Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Time:

Meeting with the Minister and Squizz Distributions management

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Location: 98 14e Rue, Rouyn‑Noranda, Quebec J9X 2J1

Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Time:

Tour of the Val‑d'Or Native Friendship Centre

Time: 1:45 p.m.

Location: 1272 7e Rue, Val‑d'Or, Quebec J9P 6W6

We ask any journalists who wish to attend these activities to confirm their presence by writing to the following email address by 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, specifying the activity: dec.conference.ced@dec-ced.gc.ca.

CED will use the email addresses received to send the news releases out the day of each announcement.

Masks may be worn during this event at the discretion of participants. Those who are vulnerable and the elderly are recommended to do so. Anyone who is symptomatic or who has had contact with a confirmed case of COVID‑19 and who wishes to participate in this activity must ensure they follow all applicable isolation directives. In case of doubt, go to the COVID‑19 self assessment tool for information on any measures you may need to follow based on your situation.

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions