ThermoGenesis Holdings to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 and Provide a Corporate Strategic Update

Conference Call to be Held on November 10, 2022

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO, a market leader in automated cell processing and point-of-care, autologous cell-based therapies, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, and provide a corporate strategic update on Thursday, November 10, 2022. A conference call and webcast will follow at 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-844-889-4331 (domestic), 1-412-380-7406 (international) or 1-866-605-3852 (Canada). To access a live webcast of the call, please visit: https://thermogenesis.com/investors/news-and-events/events-webcasts/.

A webcast replay will be available on ThermoGenesis' website for three months by visiting the Investor page of the Company's website at www.thermogenesis.com.

About ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The Company currently markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally-closed CAR-TXpress™ platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For more information about ThermoGenesis, please visit: www.thermogenesis.com.

Company Contact: Wendy Samford
916-858-5191
ir@ThermoGenesis.com

Investor Contact: Paula Schwartz, Rx Communications
917-322-2216
pschwartz@rxir.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermogenesis-holdings-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-third-quarter-ended-september-30-2022-and-provide-a-corporate-strategic-update-301670591.html

SOURCE ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.

