Global Liquid Carton Market Report 2022: Surge in Consumption of Ready to Drink Beverages Opens Avenues for Further Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liquid Carton Market: Analysis By Shelf Life (Fresh and Aseptic), By Type (Brick Liquid Carton, Gable Top Carton And Shaped Liquid Carton), By End Use (Dairy Products, Juice And Others), By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquid carton market in 2021 was valued at US$14.71 billion. The market value is expected to reach US$17.72 billion by 2027. Liquid packaging cartons are containers, which enable safe transportation and storage of liquid products. These cartons are primarily used for packaging fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). The liquid packaging cartons can be of various sizes, shapes and application types, and are easy to design and model according to the packager's need.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.17% during the forecast period of 2022-2027. Due to in increased consumption of packaged beverages and growing health & wellness spending and rapid urbanization, the market would propel in the forthcoming years. The global liquid carton market volume reached 226.80 billion units in 2021.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

  • By Shelf Life: The report provides the bifurcation of the market into two segments based on the shelf life: Aseptic Liquid Carton and Fresh Liquid Carton. In 2021, Aseptic liquid carton segment held a major share of more than 80% in the market. On the other hand, the Fresh liquid carton segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the forthcoming years owing to the growing health and fitness trend, convenience and distribution efficiency and growing use of sustainable alternative.
  • By Type: The report provides the bifurcation of the market into three segments based on the type: Brick liquid carton, gable top carton and shaped liquid carton. In 2021, brick liquid carton segment held a major share of more than 53% in the market. This was being followed by gable top carton and shaped liquid carton segment.
  • By End Use: The report provides the bifurcation of the market into three segments based on the end use: Dairy products, juice and others. In 2021, dairy products segment held a major share of more than 78% in the fresh liquid carton liquid carton market, whereas the same segment held around 60% share in the aseptic liquid carton market.
  • By Region: The report provides insight into the liquid carton market based on the geographical operations, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & North Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific held the major share of above 39% in the market, owing to rising demand for packaged milk and increasing consumer awareness regarding highly sustainable packaging in this region.
  • Within Europe, Germany is leading the market, due to increasing demand of plant based beverages. Whereas, in the North America region, the US is dominating the market due to increase in disposable income and change in lifestyles.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers

  • Rapid Urbanization
  • Rise in Disposable Income
  • Increased Consumption of Packaged Beverages
  • Growing Health & Wellness Spending
  • Convenience and Distribution Efficiency
  • Longer Shelf Life
  • Sustainable Alternative

Challenges

  • Surge in Usage of Alternative Packaging Material
  • Reduced Milk Consumption

Market Trends

  • Increased Consumption of Milk Alternatives
  • Surge in Consumption of Ready to Drink Beverages
  • Innovative and Attractive Packaging
  • Expansion of Different Industries

The key players in the global liquid carton market are:

  • Tetra Laval Group
  • Mondi plc
  • SIG Combibloc Group AG
  • BillerudKorsnas
  • Refresco Group B.V.
  • Pactiv Evergreen Inc.
  • Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company
  • Ferd Group
  • Adam Pack S.A.
  • Smurfit Kappa Group plc
  • Liqui Box
  • Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.
  • Uflex Limited

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19

6. Market Dynamics

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

