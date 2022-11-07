Altero is a new atmospheric puzzle platformer game where players take on the role of a voodoo doll

Altero is an atmospheric puzzle platformer game that will tease your brain! Control Adi the voodoo doll and accept to sacrifice yourself in order to team up with your past. Dive deep into the darkness of the Sorrow forest and rescue the lost souls to find your peace.

Altero is a new atmospheric puzzle platformer with stunning visuals created by Electronic Motion Games. The players take the role and play as a voodoo doll, whom is in reality is a little boy called Adi with his soul being trapped in the Sorrow Forest. Here, you will need to take on the journey and solve challenging puzzles with very interesting and unique twists to it as you would need to use your own spirit of yourself to even solve some of them and dying is a part of the mechanic that the game uses so your other spirit can pass on.

Unite Life and Death in an innovative gameplay with splendid visuals and soundtrack, this is what truly confers Altero in its uniqueness. The music in this game is really well done, and the visuals are just as stunning. The story is very well written and gets more heart-touching overtime.

The gameplay mechanics is unique when it comes to Altero, as you can use your ‘death’ as a benefit to solve puzzles as you progress into the game. You will need to accept to sacrifice yourself in order to team up with your past. Dive deep into the darkness of the Sorrow forest and rescue the lost souls to find your peac

Challenge your best logical skills controlling Adi the voodoo doll and its ghost embodying your past actions to solve a variety of puzzles. Figure out the series of actions to accomplish with the appropriate timing, and sacrifice yourself to face the obstacles as somehow two players. But don't forget to rescue the lost souls along your way out of the Sorrow forest, it is the only truthful path to redemption.

Features:

Rack your brains on optional ferociously complex puzzles.

Get rewarded for your endeavor with stunning cards and badges.

Mind-bending puzzles that you will need to solve by using ‘death’ as a mechanics.

Hit the hidden depths of the Sorrow forest and unlock achievements.



Anyone that would like to take a look at the new game Altero created by Electronic Motion Games can do so on their official website or on steam. I highly recommend anyone that is into puzzle platform games to not miss this one and to check it out.

