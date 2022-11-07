Dallas ISD's L.O. Donald Elementary School Becomes Greener and Healthier with 92 New Trees Planted

Urban Forester Tara Nathanson helps first graders mulch around a newly planted tree. Tree plantings could not be possible without the support of our volunteers. One of our "regulars" having fun with L.O. Donald students. Trees ranging from Southern magnolias to holly bushes went in the ground. Root balls must be prepped and measured for proper depth and planting.

TTF's Cool Schools Program transforms selected school campuses into safer, cooler green spaces by increasing tree canopy and encouraging outdoor education.

We are honored to be at today’s tree planting. We hope the students will enjoy watching the trees planted grow along with them, and that today sparked a love for the environment that lasts a lifetime.” — Ashley Anderson, Marketing Program Manager, Fujitsu

L.O. Donald Elementary School Becomes Greener and Healthier with 92 New Trees Planted Texas Trees Foundation led the planting of 92 trees around L.O. Donald Elementary, along with an outdoor learning space, as part of the organization’s Cool Schools program.

L.O. Donald Elementary is receiving new trees, an outdoor learning area, and a loop trail as part of the Texas Trees Foundation’s Cool Schools program. The enhancements will help cultivate outdoor learning by connecting students and teachers to nature through an engaging outdoor experience.

The Texas Trees Foundation’s Cool Schools Program transforms selected school campuses into safer, cooler green spaces with outdoor learning areas with the goal of increasing tree canopy coverage and outdoor education.

The Program supplies teachers with the necessary resources, such as an outdoor classroom, to educate students about urban forestry and environmental stewardship. The benefits of the new trees include increasing the supply of oxygen and clean air around campus, which can result in academic and health advantages for students.

Fujitsu, a world leading public sector IT provider headquartered in Richardson, TX, is passionate about creating a more sustainable environment and helped fund the tree planting. Volunteers from the organization helped get trees in the ground ranging from cedar elm to southern magnolia.

“We are honored to be a sponsor for today’s tree planting through Texas Trees Foundation. We hope that the students will enjoy watching the trees they planted grow along with them, and that this event has sparked a love for the environment that lasts a lifetime,” said Ashley Anderson, Marketing Program Manager for Fujitsu.

“The support of our sponsors is a pillar in bringing our Cool Schools campuses to life,” said Samantha Bradley, Cool Schools Project Manager. “With sponsors like Fujitsu, we’re able to educate students about the importance being outdoors and keep them connected to the benefits of learning outside.”

About Texas Trees Foundation

Celebrating 40 years of addressing urban forestry issues in Dallas, the Texas Trees Foundation has served as a catalyst in creating a reimagined green legacy for North Texas. Scientific research has led our vision of transforming outdoor spaces into greener, cleaner, cooler and healthier communities, while educating the public of the social, economic, environmental, and health benefits that trees provide. For more information on Texas Trees Foundation and its programs and projects, visit www.texastrees.org.

About Fujitsu

Our Purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. To fulfill the Fujitsu Group Purpose, we will enhance our ability to stay in tune with global society, while continuing to make agile changes, and creating value. We offer a broad range of products, services and solutions, and have approximately 130,000 employees supporting customers in 180 countries.