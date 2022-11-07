Gov. Henry McMaster and More Than 30 State Agencies Announce the State’s Third Veterans Virtual Career Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, the South Carolina Department of Administration (Admin) and the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs (SCDVA) encourage all South Carolina Veterans looking to continue a career of service to take part in the Veterans Virtual Career Fair happening Nov. 9, 2022.

The virtual career fair, the third dedicated to Veterans, provides Veterans an opportunity to explore career opportunities with more than 30 state agencies and institutions of higher education.

“South Carolina prides itself on being a military-friendly state,” said McMaster. “Hiring men and women who served in the military strengthens our workforce, communities and state. The virtual career fair not only builds the experience and competencies of state government and higher education institutions, but it also continues to make South Carolina the best place for Veterans to live, work and raise their families.”

“South Carolina state government is committed to connecting transitioning service members and Veterans to the wide variety of career options available in state government. We want Veterans living in South Carolina to continue serving and protecting South Carolina citizens through work at our state agencies and higher education institutions,” said Admin Executive Director Marcia Adams. “This virtual career fair is a way for Veterans to easily connect directly with agencies in state government that have openings now.”

“This is an excellent opportunity for military Veterans and transitioning service members to thrive in South Carolina, making meaningful contributions to state government while continuing their tradition of selfless service,” said SCDVA Secretary Will Grimsley. “It is also an opportunity for state agencies to capitalize on the unique skills, abilities and experiences Veterans bring to the workplace.”

Registration for the Veterans Virtual Career Fair, which will run from 10 a.m.–1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, is now open. Veterans can register by visiting http://bitly.ws/vNcT.

Participating agencies are recruiting for positions in accounting, finance, engineering, grant management, health care, human resources, information technology, management, security and law enforcement, and skilled trades.

Each agency will have virtual booths where job seekers can take part in a video chat or set a time to talk directly with a human resources representative about available openings. Some of the more than 30 participating agencies include:

Aiken Technical College

Clemson University

Midlands Technical College

South Carolina Department of Administration

South Carolina Department of Corrections

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control

South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice

South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation

South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles

South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services

South Carolina Department of Public Safety

South Carolina Department of Revenue

South Carolina Department of Transportation

The University of South Carolina

The state held the first Veterans Virtual Career Fair in May 2021. More than 330 veterans took part.