Tidewater Utilities Presents Golf Outing Proceeds to Food Bank of Delaware

/EIN News/ -- DOVER, Del., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidewater Utilities, Inc. (Tidewater), a water service provider and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) recently presented a check for almost $31,000 to the Food Bank of Delaware. The donation represents proceeds raised from Tidewater’s 14th Annual Golf Outing held on September 23, 2022.



“We are grateful for the support of Tidewater,” said Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky. “As a mom, it breaks my heart to know that so many children in our state go to bed hungry, but thanks to our generous community, the Food Bank and our Backpack Program can be a bright spot for so many kids in our community. Thanks to generous sponsors and golfers, this financial donation will enable us to provide 100 Delaware kids with enough weekend and holiday food for an entire year. They say it takes a village to raise a child, and we are proud to be a part of that village for so many families in our state.”

Major sponsors of the outing included Sharp Water Culligan, Core & Main, and Co-Bank and Support Sponsor David G. Horsey & Sons. More than 50 Delaware merchants, restaurants, and service providers also contributed donations in the form of sponsorships and goods.

“We’re pleased to be able to not only provide Delawareans with their water needs, but are also proud of being a good community partner helping to serve others through our charitable golf outing. We appreciate our supporters, who for years have helped us raise over $260,000 to benefit numerous organizations that support local families,” said A. Bruce O’Connor, Tidewater’s President.

About Tidewater

Tidewater and its subsidiary, White Marsh Environmental Systems, provide a wide range of water and wastewater solutions through certified and licensed professionals, including consulting, contract operations, maintenance and bulk water supply in New Castle, Kent and Sussex Counties in Delaware.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water, organized in 1897, is an investor-owned water and wastewater utility, serving customers primarily in central and southern New Jersey and Delaware.

Media Contact:

Bernadette M. Sohler, bsohler@middlesexwater.com 732-638-7549

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4243202-d3b7-4b37-9abc-949ce7410e71