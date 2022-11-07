Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,261 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 290,963 in the last 365 days.

PennDOT, Erie County Technical School Holding Public Open House to Mark Completion of the Oliver Road Roundabout

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Erie County Technical School invite local officials and the public to an open house marking the completion of the five-points roundabout at the intersection of Oliver Road (Route 4008), Hamot Road (Route 4010), and Flower Road in Summit Township, Erie County.

The open house will be held:

  • Date:                           Monday, November 21, 2022
  • Time:                          5:00 PM to 7:00 PM     
  • Location:                    Erie County Technical School cafeteria                                       8500 Oliver Road, Erie, PA 16509

The event will include short presentations at 5:15 PM, as well as progress photos and time lapses video that can be viewed throughout the event. The school will be providing refreshments.

Those wanting to RSVP (not required) may do so by emailing jharry@pa.gov.   

Additional Information on the Oliver Road Roundabout Project is available online at the www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

PennDOT is reminding drivers approaching a roundabout to yield to vehicles already in the circle, never stop inside a roundabout, and use their signal before exiting the circle. Information on safety and efficiency improvements realized through roundabouts is available at www.penndot.pa.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.

 

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #

 


You just read:

PennDOT, Erie County Technical School Holding Public Open House to Mark Completion of the Oliver Road Roundabout

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.