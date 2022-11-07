PennDOT, Erie County Technical School Holding Public Open House to Mark Completion of the Oliver Road Roundabout

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Erie County Technical School invite local officials and the public to an open house marking the completion of the five-points roundabout at the intersection of Oliver Road (Route 4008), Hamot Road (Route 4010), and Flower Road in Summit Township, Erie County.

The open house will be held:

Date: Monday, November 21, 2022

Time: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Location: Erie County Technical School cafeteria 8500 Oliver Road, Erie, PA 16509



The event will include short presentations at 5:15 PM, as well as progress photos and time lapses video that can be viewed throughout the event. The school will be providing refreshments.

Those wanting to RSVP (not required) may do so by emailing jharry@pa.gov.

Additional Information on the Oliver Road Roundabout Project is available online at the www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

PennDOT is reminding drivers approaching a roundabout to yield to vehicles already in the circle, never stop inside a roundabout, and use their signal before exiting the circle. Information on safety and efficiency improvements realized through roundabouts is available at www.penndot.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

