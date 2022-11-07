Illinois Reaches Six Consecutive Months of Record Low Unemployment Claims

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, November 7 - The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today the state has recorded a new, unprecedented number of consecutive weeks below historic continued claims levels for regular unemployment insurance benefits. The most recent data reflects Illinois has remained below the 70,000 claims threshold for 26 consecutive weeks, with little more than 57,000 continued claims recorded last week. The decrease in continued claims is a reflection of pandemic-related economic recovery and an indication the Illinois labor market remains strong. In particular, most recent data shows Illinois has seen payroll job growth for 16 consecutive months.





"This latest data from the Illinois Department of Employment Security shows great promise: our unemployment insurance claims are down and Illinoisans are getting back to work," said Governor JB Pritzker. "As we continue to bounce back from the economic impacts of the pandemic, we are putting Illinois workers first. From our ‘Get Hired Illinois' website to IDES' resume and interview skill building workshops, we are mobilizing our resources to help our residents find good-paying jobs and advance their careers."





In addition to providing unemployment insurance benefits to eligible individuals who have lost work through no fault of their own, IDES provides access to a variety of training and employment services to jobseekers and employers to help individuals find the next step in their careers. These services include resume and interview skill building workshops, virtual and in-person job and hiring fairs, and workforce training opportunities.





In 2020, working with IDES and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), Governor Pritzker launched Get Hired Illinois, a one-stop-shop website to help connect job seekers with hiring employers in real time. The site features virtual job fairs, no-cost virtual training, and includes IllinoisJobLink.com (IJL), the state's largest job search engine. There are currently more than 162,000 jobs posted on IJL from registered employers.

About the Department of Employment Security



