The Hen and The Hog Restaurant Opens New Location in Boca Raton, Partnering with Executive Chef Darrell Johnson
Famous for breakfast, new site will be under direction of “The Great Food Truck Race” winnerBOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hen and The Hog restaurant, one of South Florida's premier Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch restaurants, today announced it is opening a new location in Boca Raton under the direction of Executive Chef Darrell Johnson, who is also a partner in the site. Johnson is renowned for his culinary innovations. He learned his craft under chef Emeril Lagasse at The Commander's Palace in New Orleans. More recently, Johnson competed on the Food Network's “Cutthroat Kitchen” and won Season 10 of its “The Great Food Truck Race.” The new location is at 2151 North Federal Highway in Boca Raton.
“We’re excited to be expanding into a new location,” said Yardlene Tabora, Managing Partner of The Hen and The Hog. “And, of course, working in partnership with Darrell is like a dream come true. It’s a synergistic relationship, one that we believe will extend and expand our brand as we continue to grow.”
The Hen and The Hog’s original location, at 3003 North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach, will continue to offer its extensive scratch menu, consisting of Eggs Benedict, Omelets, Pancakes, Waffles and French Toast. Diners can also design their own home fries and omelets. The restaurant’s bestselling items are Shrimp and Grits, Eggs and homemade Corned Beef Hash, California Eggs Benedict, the “Pigs Pen Omelet,” “Meat Lover’s Skillet,” Tiramisu Pancakes, Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast, and Chicken and Waffles.
The Hen and The Hog’s approach has proven to be a huge hit with customers. The restaurant boasts over 2,600 4.7-star reviews. In addition to the acclaim it has received for eggs Benedict and waffles, The Hen and The Hog is known for its Pulled Pork and Smoked Brisket. Its lunch menu includes a wide selection of sandwiches, burgers, salads and flat breads. According to customers, lunch favorites are “The Pull Pork Sandwich,” “Brisket Melt,” “Pull Pork Flat Bread,” “Farm Hands Brisket Bowl” and “Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad.” Diners can also enjoy an array of custom mimosas, Bloody Marys, margaritas, beer and wine.
The Hen and The Hog opened in June 2019, delighting guests with amazing food in a beautiful location, complete with rustic farmhouse decor and rural atmosphere. The restaurant’s interior looks like a farmhouse, with 100-year-old barn wood and rustic tin panels from a barn in Idaho. An authentic 1942 Ford tractor and antique copper fixtures and decorations complete the look.
The new location will have its grand opening on November 21 but will start to serve guests on November 14.
Executive Chef Johnson will bring his talents and unique tastes to the new site. “The Hen and The Hog has become one of the most popular eating establishments in Pompano, so I’m honored to be a part of the brand’s expansion into Boca,” said Johnson. “I can’t wait to begin sharing my culinary creations with the great folks in that area.”
The Hen and The Hog in Boca will be open Monday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Happy Hour will run from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Friday through Sunday serving a tapas menu. The restaurant will begin serving dinner in January 2023.
Chef Johnson added, “We will be offering a tapas-style dinner menu. We will feature smoked meats and a rotisserie Pig Roast, which will wow everyone.”
For more information, or to make reservations for the new location, visit henandthehogboca.com or call 201-321-6659.
Media Relations
The Hen and The Hog
email us here