2Market Information Inc. launches StudentVenture™ – the first directory and database of student startup competitions

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATLANTA, GA -- Entrepreneurship among university students is booming like never before, and nowhere is that more evident than in the number of startup and business plan competitions taking place every single day on campuses across the country.

For entrepreneurship program managers and others involved in student-focused innovation at U.S. universities, keeping up is virtually impossible. Yet it’s critical for university entrepreneurship programs and their students to have this information available – to search for, plan for, and to enter the competitions that are right for their startups and inventions.

2Market Information Inc., which operates the Tech Transfer Central web portal (www.techtransfercentral.com) and publishes the field’s leading publication Technology Transfer Tactics, has spent the last year developing the StudentVenture™ database and directory of business plan and startup competitions (https://studentventure.online/), bringing hundreds of events together in one convenient, affordable resource.

“Rather than spending hours searching and compiling the available student pitching events yourself, we’ve done all the work for you – and you get not only complete online access to the database, but you also have the option to share the directory with all your student entrepreneurs under our site license subscription option,” says 2Market Information CEO and Publisher David Schwartz.

StudentVenture™ is a big time-saver for entrepreneurship offices, Schwartz adds, and it’s a way to easily and significantly expand support for entrepreneurial students. “It’s a huge value-add for any entrepreneurship program, allowing your students to quickly and easily compare available competitions and plot their next move,” he says.

An individual subscription to StudentVenture™ costs just $249 for a full year of access, with the option for a site license that’s priced on a sliding scale based on the number of students included, with the lower price tiers allowing smaller schools to pay less.

Subscribers gain instant access to a comprehensive, searchable database of student competitions across the country, with filters that allow you to search and sort by event date, application deadline, state or region, keyword, and even by prize amount offered. Each competition entry includes a brief description, application deadlines, prize amounts, and a link to the competition website. The site is continually updated and refreshed.

Subscribers can also submit updates to their own competitions or add new events as they are scheduled, increasing visibility among potential applicants across the country.

Along with the directory listings, StudentVenture™ includes a valuable collection of how-to distance learning programs and articles that can be shared with student entrepreneurs, along with a resources page containing dozens of links to additional entrepreneurship education.

“The StudentVenture™ directory and database is a much-needed tool for busy entrepreneurship programs, which spend many hours of staff time searching for, compiling, and distributing available competitions to their students. This frees them up to focus on their own programs, while empowering their students to find the right launching pads for their innovative startups,” Schwartz says.

Complete information on StudentVenture™ is available at https://studentventure.online/.

About 2Market Information and Tech Transfer Central

StudentVenture is brought to you by Tech Transfer Central (www.techtransfercentral.com) and its Atlanta-based parent company 2Market Information Inc., publisher of Technology Transfer Tactics and University-Industry Engagement Advisor. For more than 15 years we have been the leading independent company providing practical guidance and critical resources for technology transfer and intellectual property professionals, university entrepreneurship programs, and others deeply involved in research commercialization and university-based innovation activity.