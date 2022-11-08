Submit Release
Leader in Hotel PMS Partners with Hotel Operations Innovator to Give Six JARO Hotels More Control Over Their Properties

RoomChecking and Maestro PMS

Maestro PMS is enabling more hotel communication capabilities through integration with RoomChecking via extensive API integration

Without RoomChecking and Maestro, our team would be lost. This technology should be in place in every hotel.”
— Nadine Bolduc, General Manager, JARO Hotel Plaza Québec
MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maestro PMS, the leader in cloud hosted, private cloud and on-premise property-management systems for independent hotels and luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups, has partnered with RoomChecking, a hospitality software provider who has aggregated every aspect of operations and communication into a digital platform that can be accessed from anywhere on property. Through integration with Maestro, RoomChecking allows hoteliers to simplify housekeeping operations, identify priorities, and maximize operational efficiency, all while creating a more positive working environment for hotel associates.

“Maestro’s integration with RoomChecking addresses several of the communications challenges facing hotel operators today, from improving housekeeping efficiency to more effective crisis management notification,” said Warren Dehan, president of Maestro. “Together with RoomChecking’s impactful suite of communications tools, and Maestro’s best-in-class property-management capabilities, we are providing yet another way for our hotel partners to remain in control of their property, despite having fewer hands on deck.”

Operating a hotel today can be a challenge due to limited available labor and rising guest expectations. To deliver a positive guest experience, operators must embrace new methods of communication between different hotel departments. As a result, Maestro is continuing to invest in integrations that allow hoteliers to provide more control over their properties by giving individual workers greater access to information.

Using RoomChecking, hotel operators can control everything from maintenance to housekeeping priorities, employee scheduling, guestroom management, and more. The system allows individual workers to flag necessary tasks and problems, such as maintenance issues or priority guests who require additional service. This platform is also invaluable for crisis management and time-sensitive messages, thanks to its ability to push messages from one department to another in a moment’s notice.

RoomChecking also collects data and logs from communications and can analyze this data over the long term to discern trends capable of improving operational efficiency. By examining this data, hotels can discern which areas of the hotel need additional attention and even diagnose chronic issues such as HVAC maintenance or Wi-Fi dead zones.

Working Together at JARO Hotels
RoomChecking enables hotel workers to take ownership over different aspects of hotel operations, particularly thanks to its access to the cloud, and integrations with Maestro’s leading PMS. These integrations make the technology fast and simple to roll out in an active hotel environment without interrupting operations. Today, six JARO Hotels across Canada are live with RoomChecking and Maestro’s integrations.

“RoomChecking has been a WOW for our housekeeping and maintenance team,” said Nadine Bolduc, General Manager at JARO Hotel Plaza Québec. “This program is the most accurate for communication between departments. Without RoomChecking and Maestro, our team would be lost. This technology should be in place in every hotel.”

Thibaut Godicheau, Ambassador at RoomChecking, had this to say: “Running a hotel can be difficult but communicating in a hotel environment doesn’t have to be. I have seen many housekeeping and maintenance workers run from one corner of a hotel to another as they try to get a handle on each crisis after it arises, and we founded RoomChecking to prevent situations like these from ruining the hotel experience for both guests and workers. We are excited to partner with Maestro and deliver these capabilities to more operators across Canada and return agency to hoteliers everywhere.”

For more information on Maestro PMS, visit maestropms.com. For more information on RoomChecking, visit roomchecking.com.

About Maestro
Maestro is the preferred cloud hosted and on-premise PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. Maestro’s PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers 20+ integrated modules on a single database including touchless and mobile apps to increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and enable operators to engage guests with a safe and personalized experience. For over 42 years Maestro’s Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 North American based support and education services to keep hospitality groups operational and productive. Click here for more information on Maestro. Click here to get your free PMS Buying guide.

About RoomChecking
RoomChecking is a solution dedicated to operational teams of your hotel and interfaced in “2WAYS” with many PMS. It offers to manage the hotel work in real time and optimize their daily lives. No more loss of information or misunderstanding. RoomChecking lets tracking, scheduling, and managing tasks for all of the staff instantly. User interfaces have been designed to be accessible to all, which simplifies daily operations, exchanges between services and communication with the PMS. RoomChecking is installed in nearly 300 hotels around the world.

Barbara Worcester
PRPRO
+1 440-930-5770
