Medicare Agency Focuses on Educating It's Neighbors

When it comes to television commercials with 1-800 numbers, if it seems to be too good to be true it probably is.”HUNTINGTON, NEW YORK, USA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Modern Medicare agency and its team of agents have a goal to help 10,000 clients this Medicare annual enrollment period. With the Medicare population growing at such a rapid pace it is no surprise that Medicare has become big business. Large brokerages and national insurance carriers are advertising to consumers more than ever. Whether you're watching one of the many misleading television commercials or trying to decide if the mail you are looking at is an official offer from social security. It has become alarmingly difficult to avoid getting caught up in all of this Medicare hype. Especially the Medicare Advantage plans. Television commercials play so much and speak about how you have to call the 1-800 number or you will not get all the benefits you deserve.
Paul Barrett, founder of the Modern Medicare agency, has worked for some of these huge firms when he first started out and knows that Medicare recipients are sick of being misled and tricked into changing coverage. As a local agency we are very anti bait & switch when it comes to marketing. Paul Barrett and his agents are offering many ways for their local neighbors to double check their current coverage to see if a plan change may be warranted. Our agents all know that most of the time plans in our area do not change that much from year to year and it is not always necessary to switch plans.
The plan benefits discussed on television are many times not available in our local area and if the benefits are available there are also some limitations that may apply to where and how much dental, vision or hearing you may get.
If you would like some honest answers to all your Medicare questions without feeling pressured to switch your coverage, our agents are currently hosting several educational events, one on one zoom presentation, phone consultations, in home visits when possible and of course we would like to meet you in our Melville office. The bottom line is we are truly sick and tired of our local neighbors getting taken advantage of by organizations with unscrupulous marketing tactics. The Modern Medicare Agency is a proud organization that realizes the importance of building a strong brand built upon trust and quality service. We truly love to serve our community and look forward to assisting you and your family members.
