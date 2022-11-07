Nicola Wealth Announces Acquisition of Levine Financial Group

Nicola Wealth continues its strategic growth plan in Ontario with the expansion of its insurance division

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicola Wealth, one of Canada’s fastest-growing private investment counsel firms, has announced the acquisition of Levine Financial Group (LFG) as part of its ongoing strategy to grow and expand into new markets across Canada. The move to acquire LFG is a strategic step in bringing Nicola Wealth’s integrated approach to wealth planning alongside its diversified investment platform to medical professionals across Ontario.

“I have worked closely with Nicola Wealth for over 12 years,” shares Elliott Levine of Levine Financial Group. “Integrating with Nicola Wealth is an organic move for us. We share core values and a dedication to providing superior service to clients, and in our case, that is medical professionals, their families and their medical professional corporations. I feel Nicola’s expertise in private equity, mortgages, debt and institutional-grade real estate is greater than what most other traditional investment advisors offer. Furthermore, from my perspective, their reporting, modelling and level of service are second to none.”

The acquisition of LFG aligns with Nicola Wealth’s strategic approach to growth across the country. LFG’s established team brings in entrepreneurial and driven talent while further expanding its reach across Ontario.

“We are delighted to welcome the Levine Financial Group to the Nicola Wealth family. Elliott and the entire LFG team have a strong reputation with their clients who, we feel, will also benefit from our financial planning and diversified investment platform,” explains Vanessa Flockton, Senior Vice President, Advisory Services at Nicola Wealth. “Together, we can offer medical practitioners the comprehensive plans they need as they consider the complexities of their financial future.”

In this acquisition, both Nicola Wealth and LFG will continue independent operations while identifying opportunities to optimize and collaborate on shared initiatives.





About Nicola Wealth

Nicola Wealth is an independent wealth management firm dedicated to serving the complex needs of high-net-worth families, entrepreneurs, and accomplished individuals of all professions. Today, the firm services clients across Canada, with offices in BC and Ontario, and is responsible for over $12.7 billion in assets under management (AUM), investing in a wide range of asset classes, including hard asset real estate, private equity, private debt, commercial mortgages and more. Over the years, Nicola Wealth has been recognized as one of Deloitte’s Best Managed Companies (Platinum Member), Canada’s Top 100 SME Employers, BC’s Top Employers, one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, and named Employer of Choice 2022 by Wealth Professional Canada.

Nicole Thompson Nicola Wealth 604-335-1324 nthompson@nicolawealth.com