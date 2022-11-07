Job Announcement - Adult Treatment Court Coordinator

Salary $17.00 Hourly

Location Wahpeton, ND

Job Type Part-Time/Temporary

Department Unit 2 - Administration

Job Number 2022-U2-WAH-71-RCATC

General Summary or Purpose

If you are looking for a 20-25 hour per week position with flexible hours or looking to build your resume and would find it rewarding to gather, organize and provide information on participants in the Richland County Treatment Court Program to involved organizations, this opportunity may be right for you.

The Ideal Candidate:

Easily engages and communicates clearly with others orally and in writing.

Enjoys gathering, organizing and maintaining information.

Keeps information confidential.

Finds it rewarding to be highly dependable.

The Ideal Candidate Minimum Qualifications:

High school diploma

Link to full job announcement: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/3792423/richland-county-adult-treatment-court-coordinator-wahpeton?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs