Carbon Credits Exchange announces relationship to develop projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo
Our team has worked diligently to launch this platform for the facilitation of the exchange of carbon credits and we see this as an integral component to reduce friction in the current carbon market.”HALIFAX, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon Credits Exchange Corporation, (“CCE”), announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Honorable Pieme Tutokot Dieudonne, Gouverneur de la Province de Kasai, DRC Africa, to develop agricultural projects and implement regenerative farming practices. Congolese Integration Network (CIN), represented by Floribert Mubalama, Founder and Executive Director, will ensure that these Projects create job opportunities within the community, produce a solid food supply for locals, and generate revenue from produce such as coffee, palm oil, corn, beans, cocoa, and more.
John Bunszel, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of CCE, is now the Official Carbon Consultant for the Province of Kasai, DRC Africa for a term of 5 Years. CCE has been awarded, 40% equity as a stakeholder, in all carbon projects that are developed in Kasai by CCE.
CCE is utilizing carbon credits to finance various types of carbon offset projects globally, such as carbon capture technology, solar/wind power generation, afforestation, agricultural development, conservation, cookstoves, etc.
The marketplace platform CCE has built now has over 93 million carbon credits available for purchase, totaling approximately $330,000,000 US dollars.
CCE provides a cutting-edge platform for the trading of carbon credits, that includes real-time transactions, records keeping through blockchain technology and most importantly transparency in the Carbon Industry. Whether agriculture, carbon capture, solar, wind, biomass, etc., CCE can help facilitate the sales of credits generated by individual or corporate entities. We provide a quick and efficient way for you to receive payment for credits without the hassle of brokering sales internally.
There are a variety of offsets to choose from, whether you are searching for a particular vintage (year), type of technology, location of economic impact, or “Standard”. Use our inventory filters to narrow down search results, for a more efficient trading experience.
John Bunszel, CEO of CCE, said “Our team has worked diligently to launch this platform for the facilitation of the exchange of carbon credits and we see this as an integral component to reduce friction in the current carbon market. Producing carbon financing through the utility of the marketplace allows emissions reduction support to the areas where it is needed the most.”
About CCE:
Visit the marketplace at: https://www.carboncreditsexchange.com/
For inquiries regarding marketplace collaboration and to find out how to utilize our marketplace on your website or get details about listing your Carbon Credit inventory with us, Contact CCE at info@CarbonCreditsExchange.com.
Forward Looking Statements:
Certain statements made in this press release, on behalf of CCE may constitute “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” and future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” and “would,” as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Although such statements are made based on assumptions believed to be reasonable, there can be no assurance actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. CCE expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
