Data Center Power Market

The deployment of digital technologies in this industry to improve consumer experience is key market growth drivers .

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Data Center Power Market Expected to Reach USD 24 Billion by 2031—Allied Market Research." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Data centers are used more frequently, mega and cloud data centers are being adopted more frequently. Due to their peak power needs for data-intensive operations, these data centers have a high demand for uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and power distribution units (PDUs). Power management products assist in distributing power from the utility grid to data center racks and supply power during power outages. The data center's size, the number of servers, the air-control techniques used, and the number of other connected equipment all have a big impact on how much power it requires.

The global data center power market share is segmented based on product, end user, and region. By product, it is classified into PDU, UPS, Busway, and others. By end-user, it is classified into IT & telecommunications, BFSI, government, energy, healthcare, retail, and others.Expansion of digital infrastructure and penetration of cloud computing services in the IT sector have led to an increase in the demand for data center power, contributing to the data center power market growth in the upcoming years

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in the data center power market report include Vertiv Group Corp., ABB, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Anord Mardix, ZincFive, Inc., Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Eaton.

Key Findings of the Study

• By product, the UPS sub-segment will have a significant market share during the forecast period.

• Based on end-user the global data center power market analysis is divided into IT & telecommunications, BFSI, government, energy, healthcare, retail, and others.

• Based on region, the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to grow the most and is projected to maintain its position during the forecast period.

• An in-depth study of the global data center power market forecast is provided in the report.

