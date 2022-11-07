Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Highlights Resources for Service Members and Their Loved Ones in Recognition of Military Family Appreciation Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is highlighting resources for service members and their loved ones in recognition of Military Family Appreciation Month. Due to service members’ unique lifestyle, such as relocating regularly, scammers may target those who risk their lives to keep the U.S. safe.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the Floridians out there supporting their beloved soldiers. While the honor rightly belongs to those who serve, families sacrifice too—sleepless nights, lonely holidays and the worry that comes with loving someone who steps up to protect our country. To all of you, I say thank you. I also want to let you know my office has several resources for military members and their families. Just visit MyFloridaLegal.com for more information.”

The Attorney General's Office created the Military and Veterans Assistance Program to help protect military members, veterans and their families from scams designed to target the military community. The office also helps inform military members about what measures can be taken to guard against schemes, how to report scams and what steps to take to recover if targeted by a scam.

Attorney General Moody released the Scams at a Glance: Protect Our Patriots brochure to alert service members and their families about common and emerging military-related scams. To access the brochure, click here .

For more tips and resources, download the Military Consumer Protection Guide by clicking here .