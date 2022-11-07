Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Announces Availability of Funding for Hurricane Ian Relief

$75,000 in donations also made to ABA, ICBA, and SECUF relief efforts

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) today announced that up to $1.5 million in funding for its Community Rebuild and Restore Product is available now to help homeowners in Florida whose homes have been damaged by Hurricane Ian. The Bank has also made a contribution of $25,000 to the American Bankers Association Foundation’s Disaster Relief Program, $25,000 to the Independent Community Bankers of America’s Florida Hurricane Relief Fund, and $25,000 to the Southeastern Credit Union Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund.



The Southeastern Credit Union Foundation is affiliated with the League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates, the regional trade association for credit unions in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The ABA and ICBA Hurricane Ian relief efforts are being managed in partnership with the Florida Bankers Association.

“When disasters like Hurricane Ian strike it is important that our members know that we are here to support them as they embark on the arduous task of rebuilding their communities,” said FHLBank Atlanta President and Chief Executive Officer, Kirk Malmberg. “We are grateful to ABA, ICBA, and SECUF for helping Florida families and communities impacted by the storm, and we are proud to support their efforts and do our part to make sure our members know that funding is available to help impacted homeowners.”

The Community Rebuild and Restore product is part of FHLBank Atlanta’s Affordable Housing Program. Funding is available now and provides up to $10,000 for the rehabilitation of an existing owner-occupied home in a “Major Disaster Declaration” area as designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

