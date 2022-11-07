Submit Release
Nominations Open for ‘Spirit of America Foundation’ School Award

Spirit of America Foundation, an Augusta based public charity established to honor volunteerism, wants to honor people, groups or projects across Maine who are helping our Maine schools. They are seeking nominations for their School Award.

Spirit of America Foundation Tribute is presented in the name of Maine municipalities – and starting in 2022, the Spirit of America Foundation School Award is presented in the name of Maine schools – to local individuals, organizations and projects for commendable community service. Community members can make suggested nominations for this award to their local schools and school principals can make the official nominations here: https://spirame.org/submit-winner/

To see past awardees or learn more about the Spirit of America Foundation, visit spiritofamerica.website.

