Let’s Celebrate the School Psychologists that Live and Work in the State of Maine!

This year’s National School Psychology Week theme, “Together We Shine,” honors the hope we feel after several challenging years and emphasizes the power of our collective efforts to overcome difficulties to ensure that all our students can thrive in school, at home, and in life. Throughout the week, schools across the country will be taking part in events and activities designed to highlight how school psychologists, teachers, and other school personnel work with students and families to reestablish their sense of being valued parts of a greater whole.

National Association of School Psychology (NASP) President Celeste Malone shared, “I am proud to see how our community of school psychologists have supported their students, families, and fellow educators during difficult times. School psychologists work every day to enhance the connections between students, schools, and the evidence-based practices that help them thrive.”

In Maine, despite there being a shortage of school psychologists, these caring professionals are doing everything that they can to support our students so that they can thrive. School administrative units (SAUs) across Maine rely on school psychologists to support students who are struggling in a myriad of ways, such as clarifying treatment issues, supporting interventions for academic and functional needs, and collaborating with school staff to promote inclusive educational experiences to name a few.

So especially during the National School Psychology Week please say “thank you” to your school psychologist for all that they do each and every day!