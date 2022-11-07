Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,290 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 290,976 in the last 365 days.

Let’s Celebrate the School Psychologists that Live and Work in the State of Maine!

This year’s National School Psychology Week theme, “Together We Shine,” honors the hope we feel after several challenging years and emphasizes the power of our collective efforts to overcome difficulties to ensure that all our students can thrive in school, at home, and in life. Throughout the week, schools across the country will be taking part in events and activities designed to highlight how school psychologists, teachers, and other school personnel work with students and families to reestablish their sense of being valued parts of a greater whole.

National School Psychology Week 2022National Association of School Psychology (NASP) President Celeste Malone shared, “I am proud to see how our community of school psychologists have supported their students, families, and fellow educators during difficult times. School psychologists work every day to enhance the connections between students, schools, and the evidence-based practices that help them thrive.”

In Maine, despite there being a shortage of school psychologists, these caring professionals are doing everything that they can to support our students so that they can thrive.  School administrative units (SAUs) across Maine rely on school psychologists to support students who are struggling in a myriad of ways, such as clarifying treatment issues, supporting interventions for academic and functional needs, and collaborating with school staff to promote inclusive educational experiences to name a few.

So especially during the National School Psychology Week please say “thank you” to your school psychologist for all that they do each and every day!

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Let’s Celebrate the School Psychologists that Live and Work in the State of Maine!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.