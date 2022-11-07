ECOFIT LABS, INC Partners With The Historic Morehouse College Marching Band to Combat Dehydration
Ecofit Labs’ ECOFIT H2O™ fitness and wellness water is packed with essential nutrients that hydrate, energize, and support recovery with less muscle soreness.CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A majority minority-owned, health and wellness beverage start-up, Ecofit Labs, INC., has announced a partnership with the historic Morehouse College Marching Band, to combat instances of dehydration. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the company’s recent launch of its first fitness and wellness drink, ECOFIT H2O™- a refreshing fitness and wellness water that energizes and hydrates, while enhancing recovery.
Marching band members endure long practices in extreme hot and humid climates. As a result, dehydration, heat exhaustion, and sunstroke are real dangers for the students. In fact, according to a leading Kansas University study of dehydration and heat injury risk, marching band members are prone to the same injuries as other athletes due to heat related illnesses.
VP of Community Outreach at Ecofit Labs, Inc, Tiombe O’Rourke, said: “It is very important to bring awareness to this serious issue of marching band dehydration. We are extremely excited to partner with The Morehouse College Marching Band and start hydrating these kids with our phenomenal new brand ECOFIT H2O™.” Our partnership with Morehouse Marching Band seeks to eliminate heat related injuries resulting from dehydration. Ecofit H2O™ is an excellent hydrating fitness water boasting several functional health benefits that distinguishes it from other sport drinks on the market. Among the ingredients in this dynamic formula is a clinically proven antioxidant that boosts nitric oxide levels by 41% and supports cardiovascular and immune system health.
Assistant Band Director for Morehouse College, Ed Platenburg is grateful for the partnership. He said, “Our kids are reporting that they are feeling more hydrated, have more energy and recover better after drinking Ecofit H2O™. I personally love the fact that in addition to hydrating our kids, Ecofit H2O™ is adding essential nutrition to their diets.”
Ecofit H2O™ is a gluten-free beverage crafted with purified waters, natural colors, and flavors. It does not contain any sugar, artificial sweeteners, juice, or calories. Due to its naturally sweetened properties, Ecofit H2O™ is safe for diabetics. Ecofit H2O™ is an ideal beverage for either pre-workout or post-workout. The product is currently available in three delicious flavors, Tropical Berry, Watermelon Lemonade, and Peach Citrus. Two additional flavors, Cranberry Grape and ECOFIT H2O™ Black Water will be launched mid to late November 2022.
For further information about Ecofit Labs, visit: https://drinkecofith20.com.
ABOUT ECOFIT LABS, Inc
Ecofit Labs is a health and wellness beverage start-up in Charlotte, North Carolina, with the mission to encourage and promote wellness. The majority minority-owned company is on a mission to become the leading global wellness beverage brand that provides consumers with great tasting science-backed beverages, which support a healthy lifestyle.
