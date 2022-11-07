Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,345 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 290,957 in the last 365 days.

Johnson Bill to Safeguard Access Link Services during Inclement Weather Advances

Trenton – In an effort to ensure Access Link continues to service residents during inclement weather, the Senate State Government Committee advanced legislation today to require New Jersey Transit to pay drivers overtime wages during state of emergencies.

 

“Access Link provides a vital service to our state’s residents with disabilities. Unfortunately, when bad weather hits, drivers are often left out in the cold,” said Senator Johnson (D-Bergen). “Because they are required to finish their routes, even during commercial travel bans, they may have to work hours after their shift is scheduled to end to get riders home safely. Then workers reliant on public transportation are left with no other option than to stay overnight at the bus depot, since NJ Transit service is suspended. At minimum, these workers are entitled to increased compensation when driving in these hazardous conditions.”

 

The bill, S-2977, would require NJ Transit to pay operators of Access Link paratransit vehicles time and half for any hours worked while there is a commercial vehicle travel restriction in place for inclement weather.

 

The bill would take effect immediately.

 

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 5-0.

You just read:

Johnson Bill to Safeguard Access Link Services during Inclement Weather Advances

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.