Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,345 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 290,873 in the last 365 days.

Senate Majority Leader’s Bill Advances as Most Expansive Language Access Legislation in the Nation

Trenton – To better prepare state departments and offices to serve New Jersey’s diverse population, today the Senate State Government Committee advanced legislation sponsored by Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz which would require state forms and notices be translated into the fifteen most used languages.

 

“According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, one in four homes in New Jersey speak a language other than English and about one in eight residents speak English with less than ‘very well’ proficiency,” said Senator Ruiz (D-Essex). “This legislation aims to remove the language barrier faced by so many of our communities around New Jersey by ensuring all of our state entities are prepared to assist our residents regardless of what language they speak. When people are in need, and especially in crisis, they should be able to connect to the resources available to them. This was highlighted all the more during the pandemic where we saw various obstacles preventing individuals from accessing real time government information and routine government services.”

 

The bill, S-2459, would require state agencies to translate forms, privacy protections, and notices of rights in the top 10 most used languages by the end of the first year and then add an additional 5 languages by the end of the second year after implementation.

 

The bill would also require interpretation services be provided where appropriate, which would be widely advertised to ensure residents are aware such assistance exists.

 

New Jersey would join California, D.C., Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, New York State and 40 other jurisdictions that have established language access laws.

 

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 4-1.

You just read:

Senate Majority Leader’s Bill Advances as Most Expansive Language Access Legislation in the Nation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.