Bombora Wins Gold in 2022 Marketing Excellence Awards from Momentum ITSMA
Intent data leader recognized for its SMB business marketing program, including The Essential Intent Data GuideNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data solutions, is the gold winner for the top small- and medium-sized business marketing program in the 25th Annual Marketing Excellence Awards from Momentum ITSMA.
Bombora’s gold award was based on a B2B marketing campaign for the company’s Essential Intent Data Guide. Bombora’s marketing department developed The Essential Intent Data Guide as a downloadable asset to educate a wide range of B2B marketers who needed help adjusting their strategies to the realities of the pandemic.
In a campaign that included paid search, social, LinkedIn, and display ads, Bombora shattered industry benchmarks with a 15% landing page conversion rate. Since its creation, The Essential Intent Data Guide has more than 3,275 downloads across all paid channels. The combination of quality content and this strong paid performance has elevated The Essential Intent Data guide to the top-ranking organic result for “intent data guide” searches.
“We’ve always believed that the best way to demonstrate the power of Intent data is to show rather than tell, and our marketing team has done a remarkable job with that mandate,” said Erik Matlick, co-founder and CEO of Bombora. “B2B brands have been grappling with the effects of limited in-person events and an immediate need to improve the performance of their marketing efforts. The Essential Intent Data Guide and its associated marketing campaign showed marketers how Intent data could help them face these challenges. In the process, the campaign shattered expectations and helped educate a new segment of the market.”
Bombora’s Company Surge® data tells marketing and sales leaders about which businesses are researching the products or services that they and their competitors sell. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities.
Momentum ITSMA, a leading B2B growth consultancy and analyst firm, celebrated the winners of its 25th Annual Marketing Excellence Awards yesterday during its annual Awards Ceremony, held in person for the first time in three years, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The jury, an international group of marketing executives and experts, selected the winners based on excellence in innovation, program execution, and business results. The awards honor outstanding marketing performance at two levels: diamond and gold.
