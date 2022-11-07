AI in Construction Market

Adoption of AI technology to increase the safety levels for workers working on the constructions sites and reduce the health hazards boost the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Expected to Reach USD 8.6 Billion by 2031—Allied Market Research." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

An increase in demand for data integration and visual analytics in the construction sector has significantly contributed to the growth of artificial intelligence in construction in recent years. This is because artificial intelligence in construction facilitates the better design of buildings through generative design. Additionally, AI in construction helps in risk mitigation, project planning, improves construction safety, and can address labor shortages

The global artificial intelligence in construction market analysis is segmented based on offerings, deployment type, organization size, industry type, and region. By offerings, it is classified into solution and services. By deployment type, it is classified into cloud and on-premises. By organization size it is classified into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. By industry type, it is classified into residential, institutional commercials, and others.

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in the artificial intelligence in construction market forecast report include Deepomatic, COINS Global, Beyond Limits Inc., Doxel, askporter, Autodesk, Inc., Renoworks Software, Inc., Building System Planning, Inc., Bentley Systems, Incorporated, and Predii.

Key Findings of the Study:

• Based on offering, the solutions sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021, and services sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

• Based on deployment type, the on-premises sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021, and cloud sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

• Based on organization size, the large enterprises sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021, and the small & medium-sized enterprises sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

• Based on industry type, the institutional commercials sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

• Based on region, the North America region registered the highest market share in 2021, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

