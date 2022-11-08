Bath Garden Center Invites the People of Fort Collins to Their Winter Wonderland
Fort Collins residents are invited to attend Bath Garden Center's Holiday Open House.FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bath Garden Center invites the entire community of Fort Collins to their Holiday Open House, where customers can take a break from the mall crowds to relax and enjoy some complimentary cider and treats. The event will be hosted on November 12-13, and will include some fun activities for people of all ages. The event will be held at the store’s Fort Collins location, which is located at 2000 E. Prospect Road, Fort Collins, CO 80525.
Near the end of November, Bath Garden Center will also have hundreds of Christmas trees for sale on the property that people can take home in time for the holidays! They are proud to say that all the poinsettias sold at their Garden Center are grown in-house. Kids can even see live reindeer on the property during the select days of November 26, December 3, and December 10.
Fort Collins residents, this is your chance to get a jump on holiday shopping and enjoy some sweet treats and cider on the house. The boutique is always overflowing with tons of decorations and gift items for everyone in the family around this time of year, making it a great place to shop for the holidays!
About the Company:
Bath Garden Center and Nursery has served the people of Fort Collins, Colorado for the past fifty-seven years. Tom Bath founded Bath Garden Center in 1965 with a pickup truck and a few tools. The nursery and garden center was established organically after Tom began his landscaping company. He purchased some land to store tools and plants after he started his landscaping company, and the nursery and garden center quickly followed. Tom decided to open the retail business after several members of the community stopped by to ask if they could buy a tree or two. Bath Garden Center has since expanded to include a boutique, a garden center, and landscaping services. In recent years, they have grown their business to include online sales and have established themselves as a haven for gardeners in the Fort Collins area.
