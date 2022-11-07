Papa Murphy’s® Announces Return of the Hog Heaven Pizza

The Hog Heaven Pizza is Back and It’s Sure to be Wildly Delicious

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza is thrilled to announce the return of the Hog Heaven pizza nationwide starting today, November 7 through December 25, for a limited time only.



Go wild for the delicious Hog Heaven Pizza, loaded with Canadian bacon, crispy bacon and ground Italian sausage. Make it a family meal with the Hog Heaven Bundle, including a large Hog Heaven Pizza with Scratch-made 5-Cheese Bread and a 2-liter Pepsi product.

“We’re excited to bring back the Hog Heaven Pizza, as it’s the perfect time of year to warm up your ovens for a hearty meal,” said Kim McBee, SVP of Guest Experience and Brand Marketing for Papa Murphy’s. “We pride ourselves in creating innovative ways to bring tasty pizza to our fans. The Hog Heaven pizza creates a mixture of sweet, savory and crispy greatness with each bite.”

Don’t miss out and visit your local Papa Murphy’s to grab your slice of heaven – the Hog Heaven pizza.

For more information about the return of the Hog Heaven pizza, visit PapaMurphys.com .

About Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. ("Papa Murphy's") is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, with a mission to "Change The Way You Pizza." Papa Murphy's exists to enrich every day with unconventional moments of happiness, not only because our take ‘n’ bake pizzas are made-to-order daily using only the freshest ingredients, but also providing exceptional service at over 1,250 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S—plus locations in Canada and the UAE. With the core values of Quality, Service, Integrity, Teamwork as our guide, Papa Murphy's offers guests a convenient, unparalleled experience for creating the best at-home meal experience. Along with fresh pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers hand-crafted salads, sides, and desserts to complete your meal and please your palate. Order online at papamurphys.com or from our official Papa Murphy's app everywhere, and find us on your favorite delivery apps in select markets.

Media Contact:

Lisa McNairy

communications@papamurphys.com

262-497-7166

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba1162a9-2b56-4889-9ea2-7e9af2e4d92f