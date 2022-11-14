ApoWiser's OTC Medications Online Purchasing Assistance Service is now Available to 2. 5 million Maccabi HMO's Members
ApoWiser is a Novel Digital Platform that Empowers Consumers to make Informed Choices when Selecting & Buying OTC Medications Online, Tripling Conversion Rate
Apowiser is taking online OTC & VMS e-sales to the next level, providing consumers with a personalized, safe purchasing experience while increasing retailers' conversion rate and shopping cart value.”RA'ANANA, ISRAEL, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ApoWiser announced today that Maccabi Healthcare Services, one of the largest healthcare organizations in the world, has chosen to embed ApoWiser in its new online pharmacy system. With 2.5 million Members and serving about a quarter of the population in Israel, Maccabi Healthcare Services is one of the two major health organizations in the State of Israel.
— Prof. Eyal Schwartzberg, CSO & Co-founder
ApoWiser’s proprietary system is a novel digital online platform that assists consumers when they look to treat themselves with Over the Counter (OTC) medications - medications that do not require a doctor’s prescription. Via a friendly Chatbot, it allows consumers in a quick and discreet manner, to learn more about their condition, identify issues that should be escalated to a healthcare provider, check for allergies and potential sensitivities to ingredients of OTC medications, look for contraindications with other medication taken, and properly address other medical conditions that are relevant and brought forth in the medication’s leaflet and offers other treatment tips.
ApoWiser is a sophisticated system that is based on published medication data and a deep understanding of the practices of pharmacists. The platform is designed to identify the needs of online or offline customers by posing several questions which would typically be asked by a pharmacist, and based on the responses, provide a suggested list of available appropriate OTC drugs which may be used. The current platform covers more than 600 OTC drugs & complimentary products, enabling treatment for more than 40 healthcare scenarios.
ApoWiser is already in use by Super-Pharm, Israel’s largest drugstore chain, operating more than 280 branches across the country with an accompanying strong online presence, serving millions of consumers nationwide, and has proven to considerably increase customer satisfaction and offer as much as a three-fold increase in online conversion rates and significant increases in shopping cart value.
Dorit Eppler, Maccabi Pharm’s CEO “ApoWiser is an important part of Maccabi’s innovative digital online strategy, it empowers our members, and allows them to treat themselves everywhere, anywhere in a quick and responsive way. We believe that implementing ApoWiser will extremely benefit our patients. Once again Maccabi Health Services are transforming healthcare by utilizing cutting edge technologies.”.
ApoWiser was co-founded in 2021 by Prof. Eyal Schwartzberg, the former Head of Pharmaceutical & Enforcement Divisions of the Israeli Ministry of Health. “The Company’s offering is a timely response to the needs of consumers and suppliers, given the consistent growth in global sales of OTC drugs and the recent surge in online sales of OTC drugs, vitamins and other food supplements”, explained Prof. Eyal Schwartzberg. “The availability of OTC drugs has empowered consumers around the world to take care of a large variety of mild medical conditions quickly and efficiently – but this has surfaced the need to find new ways to provide the essential information to enable the consumer to make the right choices. ApoWiser quickly and discreetly assists consumers in choosing a suitable OTC drug out of a large offering, while helping them to take into consideration any related medical condition”.
The other co-founders of ApoWiser are Eldad Aharoni, who serves as Chief Executive Officer, and Alon Sudri who serves as Chief Technology Officer. Prof Schwartzberg, Mr. Aharoni and Mr. Sudri are attending HLTH and demonstrating ApoWiser at Israel Export Institute Pavilion Kiosk #2854-1 and can be reached via contact details provided below.
About ApoWiser
