Rutland Barracks/Sexual Assault of a Child

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:22B4004104

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Henry Alberico

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#:(802)773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: Sometime in July 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wells, VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault of a child

 

ACCUSED: Skye Rice

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 31, 2022, the Vermont State Police was notified by the Whitehall New York Police Department of possible sexual assault against a child. Through the course of the investigation, members of the Vermont State Police , Vermont Department of Children and Families, and the New York Child Protective Services, conducted multiple interviews and as a result subsequently filed criminal charges with the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s office, charging Skye Rice with Sexual Assault of a Child, a violation of Title 13 VSA 3253. Rice will appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.  Rice is currently held at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility for other unrelated charges.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: TBD

COURT: Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court

 

 

 

