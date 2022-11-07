Rutland Barracks/Sexual Assault of a Child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22B4004104
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Henry Alberico
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#:(802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: Sometime in July 2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Wells, VT
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault of a child
ACCUSED: Skye Rice
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 31, 2022, the Vermont State Police was notified by the Whitehall New York Police Department of possible sexual assault against a child. Through the course of the investigation, members of the Vermont State Police , Vermont Department of Children and Families, and the New York Child Protective Services, conducted multiple interviews and as a result subsequently filed criminal charges with the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s office, charging Skye Rice with Sexual Assault of a Child, a violation of Title 13 VSA 3253. Rice will appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time. Rice is currently held at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility for other unrelated charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: TBD
COURT: Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court