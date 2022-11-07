Atomic Layer Deposition Market to Exhibit a Striking CAGR Growth of 14.7% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Scenario, Challenges and Industry Growth Analysis

Microelectronics is a process of manufacturing electronic components at the microscopic level. The microelectronics market is rapidly growing due to the demand for inexpensive and lightweight equipment. Microelectronics components include transistors, capacitors, diodes, resistors, inductors, and others. All these electronic components are used to manufacture mobile phones, laptops, electronic toys, and others.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global atomic layer deposition market will grow at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Synopsis:

Atomic layer deposition (ALD ) refers to the process of deposition of precursor materials on substrates for improving or modifying properties such as chemical resistance, strength, and conductivity. The process is considered a sub-division of chemical vapor deposition (CVD) in atomic layer deposition. Most of the time, two chemicals are utilized for the reaction, generally called precursors.

The global atomic layer deposition market is expected to drive due to increased demand for semiconductor industries. As semiconductor is the main component or application of ALD, the increase in demand for semiconductor help increases the demand for ALD. Some other factors expected to drive the market growth are raising concerns about energy harvesting results in the high growth of photovoltaic (PV) cells.

Opportunity

Trend Of Miniaturization

Miniaturization is the process of manufacturing the smallest mechanical, electronic, and optical devices. In other words, it is a process of making electronic devices smaller. Miniaturization is in trend because everyone wants smaller, compacted, more portable devices. Now nanotechnology has the potential to transform the molecular beam into nano-devices (functional). This is a big step toward miniaturization.

Some of the major players operating in the Atomic Layer Deposition market are

ADEKA CORPORATION,

AIXTRON,

Applied Materials Inc.,

ASM International,

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION,

Tokyo Electron Limited,

Kurt J.

Lesker Company,

Beneq,

Veeco Instruments Inc.,

ANRIC TECH.,

Encapsulix,

SENTECH Instruments GmbH,

Oxford Instruments,

Forge Nano Inc.,

Merck KGaA,

HZO, Inc.,

Picosun Oy

Industry Development

In September 2020, Lam Research introduced Advanced Dielectric Gapfill Technology to Enable Next-Generation Devices. This technology combines the ability to produce high-quality oxide films with superior gap-fill performance in a single processing system with the productivity advantages offered by our industry-leading quad station module architecture. Its goal is to provide customers with the most enabling ALD technology.

In June 2022, Applied Materials announced its market expansion by acquiring Picosun OY, a semiconductor-based company. Collaboration with this company has led to its market expansion and helped them grow.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Segmentation Covered: Atomic Layer Deposition Market

By Product Type

Metal ALD

Aluminium Oxide ALD

Plasma Enhanced ALD

Catalytic ALD

By Application

Electronics

Solar Devices

Medical Equipment

Optical Devices

Fuel Cells

Research & Development Facilities

Magnetic Heads

Sensors

Barrier Layers

Primer Layers

Non-IC Application

Atomic Layer Deposition Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

Some countries covered in the atomic layer deposition market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, the U.K., Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, and the rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, and rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, UAE, Israel, and rest of the Middle East and Africa.

Japan in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global atomic layer deposition market due to the growing demand for ALD-based semiconductors. The U.S. is expected to dominate the North American region in the market due to the growing concerns about energy harvesting resulting in the high growth of photovoltaic (PV) cells. Germany is expected to dominate the European region in the market due to the growing trend for miniaturization.

Atomic Layer Deposition Key Benefits over Global Competitors:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Atomic Layer Deposition market trends , forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Atomic Layer Deposition market

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market, By Product Type Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market, By Application Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market, By Region Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

