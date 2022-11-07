Submit Release
Tennessee Highway Patrol Seeks Information On A Suspect Who Fled From A Tennessee State Trooper in Robertson County

Monday, November 07, 2022 | 11:03am

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking information that may aid in apprehending a fleeing suspect in Robertson County on November 06, 2022. Preliminary information indicates that Sedric Stevenson, age 26, is a black male with long hair from Tennessee. Mr. Stevenson was detained and fled on foot as the trooper attempted to place him in his patrol vehicle on Interstate 65 in Robertson County. When last seen, Mr. Stevenson ran across the interstate and into the woods. The trooper gave chase on foot and was unable to apprehend him. Mr. Stevenson wore a white shirt, dark pants, and black shoes. Mr. Stevenson’s hands were handcuffed behind his back.

 We have attached photos taken from the trooper’s video system. Anyone who may have information about Sedric Stevenson's whereabouts, please contact the local Tennessee Highway Patrol Emergency Dispatch Communications Center at 615-744-3091, extension 1, and request to speak with Lieutenant Dye.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

