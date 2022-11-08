IFS Acquires Drivecast Deep Foundation Pile Technology from Hubbell-Chance

A Drivecast pile installation with extremely low overhead clearance.

The versatile, high-capacity friction pile technology gives installers a valuable alternative to traditional, large-scale deep foundation methods.

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IFS, a pile foundation design and consulting company, has acquired the Drivecast foundation pile technology from Hubbell-Chance, premier producer of helical piles and related products. The official announcement was made on October 4th, 2022. The move to acquire the technology originated when IFS founder, Matthew Conte, recognized the potential of the deep foundation system when it was deployed for a large-scale industrial client, more than 3 years ago.

“The speed at which these piles were being installed was so much faster than a micropile or auger-cast system with a similar capacity,” said Conte, “and they were installed with just a three man crew and standard excavator.”

IFS officials have stated that current Drivecast pile sizes and specifications will remain while manufacturing shifts to Earth Contact Products, a pile manufacturer in Olathe, KS. ECP has also expressed its excitement over the partnership. ECP formally announced the strategic alliance with IFS at their annual ECP Driven event for foundation contractors in October. The Drivecast technology was showcased at the DFI Annual Conference, one of the largest conferences on deep foundations anywhere in the world.

“We are truly excited about the Drivecast system. We think it has the potential to change the way engineers and architects think about foundations for projects where load capacities are a must, but accessibility is at a minimum,” says Conte. “It’s screwed into the ground, just like a helical pile, and it can be installed to just about any depth, with the same equipment.”

IFS says that they intend to get this into the hands of as many small-to-midsize foundation contractors as they can. “Right now, you have a huge barrier to entry in the heavy capacity pile market, because the machinery to install auger-cast and micropile systems are large and prohibitively expensive. Most Drivecast piles can be installed with a 14-ton ex, which most contractors already use on-site,” continues Conte. “But what’s really incredible, is that this is one of the most environmentally friendly pile concepts around. There are no spoils and no vibration, so this is an ideal solution for sensitive and contaminated sites. There are a lot of problems this pile can solve.”



About IFS - Modern Pile Technologies

Innovative Foundation Systems (IFS) is a pile foundation design and consulting company determined to solve problems that pile installers and project engineers run into everyday. The experienced team at IFS consists of modern pile foundation specialists who have spent years developing, testing, and proving alternative solutions to be used where traditional piling methods cause problems.