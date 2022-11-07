Veeam Named to Inc.'s Inaugural Power Partner Awards

Roundup highlights business-to-business (B2B) partners that support startups across all business functions and empower growth

Veeam® Software, the leader in Modern Data Protection, today announced Inc. Business Media has named Veeam to its inaugural Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. The list recognizes 252 firms in marketing and advertising, health and human resources, financial planning, engineering, logistics and security, as well as other areas of business.

All 252 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

"Collaboration with partners is key to our global business growth and delivering the best data protection and recovery solution on the market," said John Jester, Chief Commercial Officer (COO) at Veeam. "Working alongside our partners, Veeam ensures our joint customers' data is protected across multiple environments, whether Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS or Kubernetes. We make certain all of our 30,000+ partners are well equipped to service their customers by having access to the latest tools, world-class support, and the most valuable training and education to ensure their profitability and our mutual success."

Veeam has been protecting organizations' data since 2006. As a 100-percent channel-driven business, Veeam is dedicated to the success of its partners. The Veeam ProPartner Network is a robust global ecosystem of partners that work directly and indirectly with one another to build, market and sell Veeam solutions and Veeam-powered services. When partners join Veeam's ProPartner Network, they have access to customized programs, tools and resources designed to enable Veeam partners to become more profitable and drive growth.

Inc. partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022.

About Veeam Software

Veeam® is the leader in Modern Data Protection. The company provides backup, recovery and data management solutions through a single platform for Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS and Kubernetes environments. Veeam customers are confident their apps and data are protected from ransomware, disaster and harmful actors and always available with the most simple, flexible, reliable and powerful platform in the industry. Veeam protects 450,000 customers worldwide, including 81% of the Fortune 500 and 70% of the Global 2,000. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam's global ecosystem includes 35,000+ technology partners, resellers and service providers and alliance partners. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and Twitter @veeam.

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

