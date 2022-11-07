BILTIR Expands Its Resources and Appoints Christine Patton as Executive Director and Curtis L. Dickinson as Executive Advisor

The Bermuda International Long Term Insurers and Reinsurers (BILTIR) today announced the following appointments:

1. Christine Patton becomes the association's next Executive Director; and

2. Curtis L. Dickinson becomes the Executive Advisor.

Ms. Patton will join BILTIR on November 21st, 2022. Her executive and non-executive career in the international business sectors of Bermuda and Australia has spanned the reinsurance, banking, and legal industries. She spent years working with publicly listed companies in the Bermuda market, such as PartnerRe and Bank of Butterfield, engaging with the industry, the regulatory sector, as well as with other stakeholders of Bermuda.

Mr. Dickinson, who was the Minister of Finance in Bermuda from 2018-2022, will be contracted for a fixed term, starting this month, to assist the association in its advocacy efforts. As the former Minister of Finance and having held various executive positions in the banking industry, he has worked closely with regulators, engaged with other countries' regulatory and government officials to articulate the Bermuda model, and to promote the local economy. Mr. Dickinson's role will continue to build BILTIR's international advocacy infrastructure that supports the long-term market as well as promote the profile of the sector.

Going forward, they will work alongside Martin Laframboise, the outgoing Interim Executive Director. Mr. Laframboise takes up the role of Senior Advisor to assist Ms. Patton, Mr. Dickinson, and the BILTIR Board.

Ms. Patton said: "I'm thrilled to join BILTIR and return to Bermuda. Bermuda's life marketplace is playing a significant role in the global life sector and it's exciting to take the helm as their new Executive Director. I'm looking forward to working with the BILTIR Board and with all other stakeholders to achieve BILTIR's strategic objectives."

Curtis Dickinson said: "I have witnessed over the last few years how Bermuda's life and annuity sector has been playing a significant role in the global life sector — an established robust industry, and the local economy. With success comes questions and I appreciate the need to proactively engage internationally with our stakeholders at this important time for the industry. The value of the Bermuda life marketplace and what it brings to global insurance needs and ultimately to policyholders is an important message that I am happy to share with key stakeholders."

The Chair of BILTIR, Natasha Scotland Courcy, said: "Christine will be working closely with our members and stakeholders to continue to enhance our industry's reputation as one of the world's centers of excellence for insurance risk management. Having Christine, Curtis and Martin will be very impactful to navigating the issues facing our market, and that is essential to our success going forward."

She added: "We welcome Christine as the incoming Executive Director based in Bermuda. With her well-established leadership profile, she will make a positive contribution in both the design and execution of BILTIR's strategy."

"BILTIR is fortunate to have contracted Mr. Dickinson to assist in its ongoing mission to act as an advocate for Bermuda's life and annuity industry and for public policy that supports the industry marketplace, including regulatory requirements. He will be key to our engagement internationally and locally in order for key stakeholders to better understand how Bermuda's life sector is responding and developing innovative solutions to worldwide macro-issues.

"On behalf of the BILTIR board, we are excited for this period of expansion of our resources and for the strengthened focus on our mission that these changes will bring. I would like to thank Martin for his support during this last year of transition as we built towards this point."

Bermuda International Long Term Insurers and Reinsurers (BILTIR) was created to serve as a formal association representing the long-term insurers and reinsurers in Bermuda. The primary focus of BILTIR is to act as an advocate for Bermuda's life and annuity industry for public policy that supports the industry marketplace, including regulatory requirements, other Bermuda Monetary Authority or Bermuda government issues, and tax matters with various jurisdictions. Today BILTIR represents 73 annuity, life insurance and reinsurance businesses and servicing companies in Bermuda who provide life and annuity products and employ more than 600 people on the island.

