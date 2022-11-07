ECU Worldwide boosts trade connectivity between USA and the Caribbean with new routes

Launches direct route from Atlanta to Kingston and maximum number of new direct import and export services in 2022

Giving businesses in and around USA seamless access to the Caribbean, ECU Worldwide, the global leader in LCL consolidation, has launched a new export direct trade lane from Atlanta, USA to Kingston, Jamaica.

The weekly direct service with a transit time of 5 days, is one of many new direct routes launched by the logistics giant in 2022, giving shippers and freight forwarders the advantage of safe and reliable global cargo movements in the face of global congestions and disruptions.

"We are among the only ones in the market to offer this unique direct service that completely bypasses the need to move transport cargo through overloaded hubs like Miami. Not only do customers save on time and resources that would have been spent on trucking and inland services, but also benefit from specialized and expert cargo handling and last mile deliveries offered by our office at the destination end. We have received a very positive response to our end-to-end services enhancing efficiencies and reach across Caribbean and the entire region to the southeast of USA," says Niels Nielsen, Regional Head – USA & Canada, ECU Worldwide.

With USA being its main trading partner and accounting for more than 50% of Jamaica's total trade, businesses across varied sectors have been contributing to the steady rise in demand for safe, convenient shipping to and from the two regions. Consequently, backed by its digital-first approach, ECU Worldwide continues to enhance, and upgrade its proprietary, state-of-the-art digital logistics platform, ECU360, which offers shippers and freight forwarders key features like quick quotes, instant bookings for door-to-door deliveries in over 50 markets, advanced track and trace, and access to a network operating in 180 countries.

Having launched multiple new direct services and endeavouring to keep adding to them in the coming months, ECU Worldwide USA is likely to enable faster transit times and reduce double handling, while helping shippers navigate congestion and ship with a click, digitally, using ECU360.

ABOUT ECU WORLDWIDE

Founded in 1987, ECU Worldwide is Allcargo Logistics' wholly-owned global subsidiary. It is one of the major players in multi-modal transport and global leaders in LCL consolidation assuring smooth, safe and end to end coordination for its customer's cargo. As one of the leaders in the Cargo logistics industry, ECU Worldwide leverages its synergies with in-depth knowledge of local markets and vast experience in global logistics to deliver the best through its services. The company boasts of 300+ offices in 160+ countries at 530+ destinations with 2400+ trade lanes converging their international standard expertise with over 3500+ dedicated employees from across continents.

