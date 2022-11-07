Virtual A3 TechCon Runs December 14 with the Latest in Industrial Motion Control and Motors

Experience actionable insights and expert knowledge designed to help improve industrial machinery, systems, and other automation applications

Manufacturers, machine builders, system integrators, end users and others looking for the latest advancements in motion control and motors can find them all at the free, virtual A3 TechCon on December 14. Organized by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), A3 TechCon offers educational sessions that focus on key fundamentals of motion control technology and motors, plus what new advances are taking place and where the industry is headed.

Motion control components and electric motors are at the very core of today's industrial machinery and automation systems. With ongoing supply chain issues and labor shortages resulting in more automation deployments than ever before, manufacturers continue to invest heavily in the motion control and motors innovations that enable improvements in their automation applications. In Q2 of 2022 alone, motion control and motor vendors shipped $1.1 billion in products, with 77% going to North American companies, according to research from A3.

"Innovations in automation are coming fast, led in large part by smarter, more efficient, easier to use, and more productive motion control and motor technologies destined to accelerate the benefits automation offers in today's challenging economy," said Dana Whalls, vice president of A3. "The one-day virtual format has useful information for many levels of personnel, from the basics of motion control to the correct selection of electric motors, to the latest advances in automation technologies, all without having to give up a lot of time in your day."

TechCon's mix of sessions, designed to expand knowledge, and improve results, include:

The Fundamentals of Motion Control

Executive Roundtable: The State of the Motion Control Industry

Advances in Motion Control Technologies

Your Guide to Selecting a Motor for Your Application

For more details on A3 TechCon, and to register for the free virtual event, visit https://www.automate.org/events/techcon-2022. For more details on motion control and motors, including a beginner's guide resource page, visit https://www.automate.org/motion-control/beginners-guide.

