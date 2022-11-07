The Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market is expected to grow by $1069.21 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.73% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04828812/?utm_source=GNW

73% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand from commercial segment, continuous product developments, and a growing aging population.

The robotic lawn mower market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online

By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the development of smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the robotic lawn mower market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising number of market consolidation activities and integration of IoT with mobile robots will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading robotic lawn mower market vendors that include AL KO SE, ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Echo Inc., Globgro AB, Hangzhou Favor Robot Tech Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Husqvarna AB, Irobot Corp., LG Electronics Inc., LINEA TIELLE srl, Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc., Mowbot, MTD Products Inc., Ningbo Ngp Industry Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIGA Spa, The Kobi Co., The Toro Co., YAMABIKO Corp., and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa. Also, the robotic lawn mower market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

