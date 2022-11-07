IT Service Management SOA Policy Template Platinum Edition: Save Time and Increase Efficiency with 140+ Pages of Templates

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IT Service Management SOA Policy Template - Platinum Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



IT Service Management -Service Oriented Architecture Template - Platinum Edition includes:

IT Service Management Policy Template(Word) is a 140 plus page document that contains standards, policies and procedures, metrics and service level agreements for the help desk, change control, service requests, blog/personal website, and travel and off-site meetings. It also contains a Change Request Form, Business and IT Impact Questionnaire, and an Internet Use Approval Form. This Template is ITIL compliant.

IT full multi-page job descriptions in MS WORD .docx format. These multi-page job description include all of the job description in the Silver Edition, all come as individual files using long file names and are easily modified.

Internet and IT Job Descriptions HandiGuide - Over 750 pages in PDF format. PLUS up to 5 custom job descriptions when Job Content forms are provided to us within 30 days of purchase.

Topics included in the template are:

Service Requests Policy

Service Request Standard

Help Desk Policy

Help Desk Standards

Help Desk Procedures

Help Desk Service Level Agreement

Change Control Standard

Change Control Quality Assurance Standard

Change Control Management Workbook

Documentation Standard

Application Version Control Standard

Version Control Standard

Internet, e-Mail and Electronic Communication Policy

Blog & Personal Web Site Policy

Travel and Off-Site Meeting

Sensitive Information Policy

In addition, the ITSM template includes the Business and IT Impact Questionnaire, a Change Control Request Form and an Internet Use Approval Form. It conforms with ITIL.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/irx2pk

