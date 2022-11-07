Adya's BPO Brand Refresh to Help Reposition as a Future Market Leader

Adya Inc. ("Adya" or the "Company") ADYAADYIF announced today their strategic investment in its brand refresh for their Business Process Outsourcing business unit (BPO). At the heart of this brand refresh is a new website (ellorabpo.com), a new commercial strategy with expanded offerings to help businesses grow and a fresh update to the corporate logo for Ellora BPO

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005716/en/

Company CEO Samer Bishay @SBishayIRIS states: "We're excited to take our next step in the evolution of Ellora. Our refreshed brand and evolving positioning perfectly positions us for our growing ambition in the outsourcing market. It's an exciting market with big opportunities!"

Ellora is a staffing solutions company providing quality and cost-effective contact center support, sales, marketing and technology solutions to our clients. Experienced Ellora agents can help with Customer Support, Sales, Retention, Virtual assistants, Collection, Technical support, Lead generation, social media services, Graphic design, Data Entry, Encoding, Research & Survey and so much more.

Adya Inc. a publicly traded holding company and strategic shareholder in telecommunications and technology companies. With offices located in Toronto, Canada, has focus on the acquisition of accretive businesses. The team and resources specialize in operational, network, engineering, and administrational efficiencies allowing for reducing operating costs and increasing revenue.

Adya Inc. ( https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ADYIF/overview )

Adya Inc. ADYIF trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com

About Adya

Adya is a publicly traded holding company, with offices located in Toronto, Canada, and currently a strategic shareholder in telecommunications and technology companies.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be "forward looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Adya or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Several factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Adya assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005716/en/