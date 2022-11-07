CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SMFR, TWTR and RAD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Sema4 Holdings, Corp. SMFR

SMFR Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 14, 2022 - August 15, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 7, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Sema4 Holdings, Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was a significant risk that Sema4 would reverse a material amount of previously recognized revenue that it could not recoup from third party payors; (2) the Company was experiencing declining selling prices for its reproductive health segment; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Sema4's financial results would be adversely affected; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Twitter, Inc. TWTR

TWTR Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 3, 2020 - August 23, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 14, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Twitter, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Twitter knew about security concerns on their platform; (2) Twitter actively worked to hide the security concerns from the board, the investing public, and regulators; (3) contrary to representations in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Twitter did not take steps to improve security; (4) Twitter's active refusal to address security issues increased the risk of loss of public goodwill; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about Twitter's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Rite Aid Corporation RAD

RAD Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased April 14, 2022 - September 28, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 19, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Rite Aid Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) despite representations to the contrary, the number of new members that the Elixir pharmacy benefit management services business was adding during the selling season ending on January 1, 2023 was in material decline; (ii) Rite Aid was likely to recognize a significant charge for the impairment of goodwill related to Elixir due to a decrease in "lives" covered by Elixir's pharmacy benefit management services business; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

